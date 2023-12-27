Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On in New Single 'Drown in My Love'

Instagram Celebrity

The new track arrived along with a music video that features DMV rapper Foggieraw and the clip displays the two showing each other different levels of affection in different rooms of a nostalgic-looking house.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker treated fans with new music for Christmas Day. On December 25, the R&B songstress released a new single called "Drown in My Love" in which she sings about not being ready to move on from a previous relationship.

"Don't touch me there, I'm not ready/ I'm sorry but my heart's too heavy/ You're starin' me right in my face/ Hopin' and prayin' it ain't too late/ But that ain't a risk I'm willin' to take," the 27-year-old sings. Leave me in peace all alone/ I rather wallow, no/ Don't take me up out my sorrows, oh/ I need to feel it, I need to feel it/ So I can heal it, baby…"

The new track arrived along with a music video that features DMV rapper Foggieraw. In the clip, the emcee plays Summer's special someone and the two show each other different levels of affection in different rooms of a nostalgic-looking house.

"Drown in My Love" arrived two years after Summer dropped her sophomore album, "Still Over It". The project, which consists of 20 songs in total, features guest appearances from Ciara, Cardi B, JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams and Omarion.

You can share this post!