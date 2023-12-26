Diddy All Smiles in New Family Christmas Pictures Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Cover Images/Fernando Lucena Celebrity

The Bad Boy Records founder embraces the holiday spirit as he wears Christmas pajamas from Yung Miami's Caresha Please Christmas line while posing with his seven children.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs seemingly doesn't let his legal issues dampen his spirits this holiday season. The rapper, who has been keeping a low-profile since being slapped with numerous lawsuits, has been seen all smiles in new family Christmas pictures with his kids.

On Monday, December 25, the hip-hop mogul's daughter Chance Combs made use of her Instagram page to share the photos documenting their time together on the holiday. In the images, the 54-year-old made a hand gesture to mark the number of his children, seven, while standing behind them.

They were joined by one of Diddy's baby mamas, Sarah Chapman, as well as his mother Janice Combs. They wore matching pajamas from Yung Miami's Caresha Please Christmas line which came in white, red and pink colors. Diddy added a Santa hat while his youngest child, Love, donned a red outfit with an image of Santa's hat on its front side.

Diddy did not share the photos on his own social media account, but he previously posted birthday tributes to his mother and twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila, whom he had with late model Kimberly Porter.

Diddy has been lying low since he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Cassie filed the first lawsuit on November 17, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse during their relationship from 2007 to 2018. The former couple settled the lawsuit just one day later, but the emcee was slapped with a second lawsuit by another woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, who accused him of rape, drugging and revenge porn back in 1991.

A third woman, identified as Jane Doe, dragged Diddy to court as well, claiming that he and R&B star Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend at an MCA Records event in New York City in the early 1990s. She claimed that an "irate" Diddy later came to the plaintiff's home and physically assaulted her, "choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out."

After a fourth woman accused him of gang rape and sex trafficking in another lawsuit, Diddy said in a statement issued on December 6, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday." He added, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

