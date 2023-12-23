 

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
The former 'Saturday Night Live' star cancels his shows at Beacon Theater more than a month after he called out a fan for violating his no-phone policy at his show at City Winery.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson has canceled his comedy shows in New York last minute. The "Saturday Night Live" alum was supposed to perform at Beacon Theater on the weekend, but he decided to call them off due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The venue announced the cancellation just two hours before the schedule. "Please be advised that the Pete Davidson Live performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 have been cancelled," so read an email sent to ticketholders.

"Tickets purchased with a credit card online or over the phone with Ticketmaster or directly through the Beacon Theatre Box Office will automatically be refused to the original purchaser's credit card account. Please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days," it added. "We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage."

The news arrived more than a month after Pete reportedly called out a fan for violating his no-phone policy at his show at City Winery. According to Us Weekly, the comedian halted his set to scold the "sneaky fan" and even shouted, "F**k you!"

Pete later instructed his security guard to kick the person out of the venue. He also claimed that he "pays $10,000 to lock up [your phones]" before proceeding with his comedy set.

A rep for City Winery confirmed the incident. "There was a couple in attendance who brought 3 phones into the venue which was confirmed when they were escorted out by security and had all content removed," the rep told Page Six.

"It's unfortunate one bad seed disrupted Pete's performance," the City Winery rep continued. "Our staff takes pride in providing a great atmosphere for all of our performers and attendees."

