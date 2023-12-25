 

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

The Blink-182 drummer makes use of his Instagram account to shower his daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, with love as she turned 18 on Christmas Eve, December 24.

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker has more to celebrate ahead of Christmas. The Blink-182 drummer made use of his Instagram account to shower his daughter Alabama Barker with love as she turned 18 on Christmas Eve, December 24.

In his post, the 48-year-old musician penned a heartfelt message for his daughter alongside a slew of throwback pictures. "Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up," so Travis wrote.

"Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world. May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!" she continued of the "Meet the Barkers" star, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. "I'm so proud of you and I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker."

Alabama, meanwhile, celebrated her milestone by treating her followers to a series of risque photos on Instagram Stories. In one of the snaps, she was seen taking a mirror selfie as she flashed her bare chest.

Another snap saw the TikTok star teasing her derriere as she sat on her white bed with her back facing the camera. Her room was beautifully decorated for the big day as letter balloons that spelled "Happy Birthday" were hanging on the wall atop her bed. "It's okay, it's your day, it's your way. Happy pink birthday. Happy pink birthday. Happy pink birthday," so she wrote over the picture.

Upon catching wind of the photos, some Internet users blamed Travis and Sharna for Alabama's alleged inappropriate outfits. "You are too young to be flaunting your s**t on social media. Parent fail," one critic said.

Echoing the sentiment, one other said. "She looks pretty or whatever but she's literally still a child at 17." A third critic simply asked, "Where are your parents?"

This wasn't the first time for Alabama to face backlash over her choice of outfits. However, Alabama previously made it clear that people are free unfollow her if her posts didn't sit well with them. "Let's stop getting mad on my page that you felt the need to oversexualize me and have a problem with it," she said back in November, adding, "I'm not going to wear long sleeves etc to make the internet not sexualize the body I was born with. If you have a problem unfollow me."

