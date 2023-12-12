 

Kyle Richards 'Definitely' Gives Estranged Husband Christmas Gift Despite Split

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star plans to give Mauricio Umansky a present for the jolly season but she's still deciding what to buy him this year.

  Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards is still thinking what to buy her estranged husband for Christmas. The 54-year-old reality star separated from businessman Mauricio Umansky, 53, - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - in July after almost three decades of marriage but has insisted they are still on good terms and she is even spending Christmas with him this year.

"I definitely will be giving him a gift if we're spending Christmas together. I just have to figure out with that gift would be," she told E! News.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star previously admitted that "fighting" was not what led to her marriage breakdown but admitted that when the new year rolls around, she just wants "peace" within her family after enduring such a "rough" time over the last 12 months.

She said, "Like with most relationships, first and foremost we're friends. Our relationship, any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever. This sounds cliche, but I really just want peace, I really do. This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life and so much scrutiny."

The comments came just days after Kyle revealed that even though she and Mauricio will be spending the holidays together despite their split, she is still hesitant about the idea of them ever reconciling for good.

Speaking to TMZ after a family outing to the popular shopping and dining destination The Grove in Los Angeles, Kyle said she and Mauricio are getting on "good enough to go to The Grove." Asked about the chances of them getting back together, Kyle told the outlet when she was stopped outside Beverly Glen Deli earlier this month that they are "just taking everything a day at a time."

