 

Cardi B Urges Trolls to 'STFU' for Accusing Her of Copying Nicki Minaj's Winter Outfit

While the 'Bongos' raptress is furious with the comparisons, her nemesis is seemingly unfazed by it as she shares a photo of herself in the white fur coat in question on her Instagram page.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has had enough of being compared to her nemesis Nicki Minaj. The "WAP" hitmaker launched into an expletive-filled rant after being accused of copying the "Anaconda" hitmaker's winter outfit.

Making use of Instagram Story on Saturday, December 23, the 31-year-old fumed, "You mothaf**king fans and b***hes are arguing over a coat that I had on for 45 seconds … from my house to my car." She noted that she only wore the "old a** coat" because her aunt made her stay warm.

"Y'all crying about a f**king old-a** coat... An archive piece in my f**king closet. Shut the f**k up!" the mom of two continued. "I don't give a f**k about these b***hes like y'all be giving a f**k about me... I don't watch these b***hes. B***hes can't dress to me... Damn, b***h can't f**king enjoy her f**king life... Y'all crying over an old-a** coat. S**k my d**k."

While Cardi was furious with the comparisons, Nicki was seemingly unfazed by it. Sharing a photo of herself in the white fur coat in question on her Instagram page, she cheekily captioned it, "B!Ches Jackin. I'm still Queenin."

The feud between Cardi and Nicky dated back to 2017 when the former broke out on the rap scene and was instantly compared to the "Bang Bang" raptress. The tension culminated in an altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018, during which Cardi reportedly approached Nicki about "spreading lies" and Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki.

