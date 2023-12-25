Artist of the Week: Cher

Instagram Music

The 'If I Could Turn back Time' singer proves that she hasn't lost her touch and continues to solidify her status as a music icon as her first Christmas album and holiday song dominated multiple charts.

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher has made a triumphant return to the charts with her new Christmas song "DJ Play a Christmas Song". After a long hiatus, Cher has once again found success on the Pop Airplay Chart, debuting at No. 40. This marks her first appearance on the chart since 2002, reaffirming her enduring popularity.

That's not all as "DJ Play a Christmas Song" has also made waves on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, securing the No. 4 spot. The infectious beats and festive vibes of the song have captivated audiences, propelling it to the top of the charts in the dance and electronic genre.

Furthermore, Cher's holiday anthem has topped the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales and Holiday Digital Song Sales charts. It has also been dominating the Adult Contemporary chart, spending a remarkable third week at No. 1.

The feat on the Adult Contemporary chart holds special significance for Cher as it marks her first chart-topper on the Adult Contemporary chart since her iconic hit, "If I Could Turn Back Time," back in 1989. In fact, Cher's comeback to the No. 1 spot on this chart has broken a 62-year record, surpassing the previous longest gap between No. 1 hits.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Cher's holiday album, which features "DJ Play a Christmas Song," has debuted at No. 1 on the Top Holiday Albums chart and reached No. 5 on the UK all-genre albums chart. This further demonstrates the enduring appeal and relevance of Cher's music across different genres and markets.

The album features collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Michael Buble, and Cyndi Lauper. It's a mix of covers of classic tracks and some new up-tempo tracks. She dubbed the record "one of the best albums I've ever made and I would be proud."

