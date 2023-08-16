Zara Larsson Blasts TikToker for Accusing Her of Being Homophobic

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Lush Life' hitmaker takes to her TikTok page to respond to TikTok creator Ryan Crouse's video in which he claimed that Zara once called him a homophobic slur.

Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zara Larsson epically fired back at a TikTok star who tried to make her look like a homophobic. The "Lush Life" hitmaker took to her TikTok page to respond to Ryan Crouse's video in which he claimed that Zara once called him a homophobic slur.

In one of his recent videos, Ryan said, "You wanna know what's even crazier? I used to be a huge f**king Zara Larsson stan." He continued, "And I went to your concert back in like what 2018, 2017."

"And we were singing ['Lush Life'] and you let me up on stage - this was in Washington DC - you let me up on stage," he went on recalling. "And then as soon as I started singing with you, you pushed me off the stage and called me a flaming f**king f**."

It didn't take long for Zara to respond to the video. On Tuesday, August 15, the Swedish singer stitched Ryan's video in which she said, "Ryan, you seem like such a sweet guy. I love your content. I love your personality. And I get that it's a joke, but we need to make a study on what it is that makes white gay men feel like making a woman look homophobic is like the funniest joke ever."

The "Symphony" singer added, "Because I thought that was a little played out. It's 2023. Why are you still trying to like Millie Bobby Brown people?" She made reference to a bizarre 2018 joke about the "Stranger Things" star being an "anti-gay."

"I don't get it," Zara said, suggesting that perhaps "it's some sort of self-deprecating humor, I guess." She continued, "It's always on the expense of the girlies and I don't like that. Because everybody who knows me knows that. I am an ally. I've always been and I will always be."

Zara added, "But also to the people who don't know me who don't, you know, get that as a joke. Let's think, let's be realistic. Would it make sense for me to stand on a stage and say a slur to an audience to a crowd with live people? Would it make sense for me to jeopardize my career? Come on guys I believe in you use your brains and I don't want to be negative Nancy like trust me ... I don't take myself too seriously. But at the end of the day, it's like what's so funny about this?"

Zara divulged, "It just makes me sad. Like it just hurts me because that's so far from my character and what I would do. So, Ryan, I'm gonna sue you. I'm gonna sue you - it's a joke, it's a joke!"

You can share this post!