Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'

'P***y Don't Lie', which first came out during the Netflix animated series' seventh season, follows the Houston Hottie's recently-released single, 'Cobra'.

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion continues to show her raunchy persona in her music. On Friday, December 22, the Houston Hottie released a new single called "P***y Don't Lie" for Netflix's animated series "Big Mouth".

On the track, the 28-year-old raps, "Motherf**ker so lit when he bringin' that s**t/ Put you in that need to hit yo' cl*t mood/ So just quit that funny boy dreamin'." She goes on, " 'Cause there's laughin', then there's creamin'/ Does he make your p***y wet or dry? That's the only question, and the p***y don't lie."

"The laws of attraction/ Don't care 'bout nothin' but your carnal satisfaction/ It's all in the p***y, and the p***y don't lie," the Grammy-winning artist continues. "The laws of attraction/ Gotta trust that feeling 'cause your brain is out of action."

Fans first got to listen to "P***y Don't Lie" during the show's seventh season. Megan herself joined the hit show back in October, appearing as a hormone monstress.

The song follows "Cobra", which was dropped in November. In the tune, Megan takes a shot at her former partner for being unfaithful to her. "Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'," she spits.

Many believed that Megan was throwing shades at her ex Pardison Fontaine. It prompted Pardi to release his own diss track titled "THEE PERSON", in which he accuses Megan of lying to people.

"Cobra" marks Megan's first release as an independent artist following her split from 1501 Certified Entertainment. The song itself was released via Hot Girl Productions as she recently revealed that she is footing the bill herself for all of her upcoming projects.

