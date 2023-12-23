 

Dame Julie Andrews Gushes Over Dick Van Dyke for Being 'Really Gorgeous' on First Meeting
Cover Images/FAYES VISION
When making an appearance on 'Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic', the 88-year-old actress, who starred on 'Mary Poppins' with Dick, admits to being wowed by the actor.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Julie Andrews thought Dick Van Dyke was "really gorgeous" when they first met. The 88-year-old actress starred alongside the Hollywood icon in the 1964 Disney film "Mary Poppins", and Julie has now admitted to being wowed by her co-star.

She said on "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic", "As I arrived on that very first day, Dick was already working with the choreographers and the dancers." Julie remembers her co-star looking "young, fit as can be and really gorgeous."

The actress added, "I'd never made a movie before, and I'd given birth to my lovely daughter Emma nearly six weeks earlier, and I quickly realized that I had better pull my socks up and get in shape."

Julie also loved watching the actor in action. She shared, "It was so delightful to watch him imitating the animated penguins or attempting to ride the pony from the carousel. Becoming a magical chimney sweep. Actually, it was a very happy film for, I think, the entire company."

Despite his success, Dick actually battled an alcohol addiction for 25 years of his life. The actor previously admitted that his addiction damaged his family life. Dick, who was married to Margie Willett between 1948 and 1984, told the Guardian newspaper, "I tried to be a good role model to my children, but I was an alcoholic for 25 years, which inevitably impacted on family life."

"When I went into therapy, I realized I was repeating my father's mistakes. He often came home drunk after lengthy road trips and my mother threatened to walk out unless he quit - which he did. When I pledged to quit and entered a rehab clinic, Margie checked in as I checked out. I thought she'd come to pick me up, but it turned out she was hooked on antidepressants. I had no idea. What a pair," he added.

