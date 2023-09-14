 

Vin Diesel Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Pal Paul Walker: 'Brother to Eternity'

Vin Diesel Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Pal Paul Walker: 'Brother to Eternity'
Instagram
Celebrity

Celebrating what would have been his late friend's 50th birthday, the 'XXX' star made use of his Instagram account on to share a throwback photo of him with his 'Fast and Furious' castmate.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Vin Diesel has called Paul Walker his "brother to eternity" on what would have been the late actor's 50th birthday. The "XXX" star made use of his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 12 to share a throwback photo of him with his "Fast and Furious" castmate smiling at the camera.

In the picture, Paul's arm around Vin s neck. The image was taken 10 years ago before Paul was killed aged 40 in November 2013 as a passenger in a speeding car that lost control and smashed into a light pole in California.

Vin said in a lengthy caption alongside the snap, in which he referenced how one of his three children wasn't even born when it was taken, "A decade… ten long years… and yet it feels like yesterday when we were singing happy birthday to you for the big 40! The world isn't the same brother… as a species, one might say we are struggling. But I think of you, and I smile and know everything is going to be alright."

"I was going through images to celebrate this sacred day," the 56-year-old continued. "Memories flashing before me, one better than the next… but I couldn't get past this one. Funny, the little angel came into the office, and looked over my shoulder. 'That's such a timeless photo, Dad… one that will live on for generations of humanity….' Of course I don't turn around, haha no need for the kid to see his pops worked up eyes."

"As he leaves, he says, 'It's why I want to build cars, for him,' " he added. He wasn't even born yet. It would be seven months later when you would tell the crew and the Fast production 'Vin's gotta get to New York to receive his son.' You had that ability to refocus everyone including a whole production to the important things in life."

  Editors' Pick

Vin went on about his bond with Paul and how the pair went to help rescue workers in 2010 following the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti. He said, "For me this picture represents the moment I knew we would be brothers for eternity. January 2010, the night before you and I went to Haiti… the passion and joy you had to simply help people."

"You said first responders shouldn’t have to wait for anyone… and that you wanted to dedicate your life to that," he stated. "First responders… that was your true self, and you were sharing it with me, your brother. Haha. To this day, I imagine if you looked up first responder in the dictionary, there would be a picture of you. Haha."

"So as much as I would like to think we would be cutting cake and singing happy birthday for the big 50! We probably wouldn't… cause you would be in Maui or Morocco, or anywhere in this planet where people were in need," Vin concluded. "I miss you… I love you, and I will continue to honor the beautiful soul you are. Happy Birthday…."

In 2015, the actor revealed he and his longtime partner, Paloma Jimenez, had named their third child Pauline after Paul, who he said he was thinking about in the delivery room when his daughter was born. He told the "Today" show, "There's no other person that I'm thinking about as I'm cutting this umbilical cord. I knew he was there, and I felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my world."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sean Penn Rants Over Will Smith Not Going to Jail Over His Oscars Slap Incident

Mira Sorvino, Mauricio Umansky and Jamie Lynn Spears Among 'DWTS' Season 32 Cast
Related Posts
Vin Diesel Thinks Hollywood Writers Strike Is 'Important'

Vin Diesel Thinks Hollywood Writers Strike Is 'Important'

Vin Diesel Dethrones Prince William as 2022 World's Hottest Bald Man

Vin Diesel Dethrones Prince William as 2022 World's Hottest Bald Man

Vin Diesel Enjoys Roman Dinner With Helen Mirren in Celebration of 55th Birthday

Vin Diesel Enjoys Roman Dinner With Helen Mirren in Celebration of 55th Birthday

Paul Walker's Brother Cody Reunites With Vin Diesel Days After Paul's 8th Death Anniversary

Paul Walker's Brother Cody Reunites With Vin Diesel Days After Paul's 8th Death Anniversary

Latest News
Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album
  • Sep 14, 2023

Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album

Vin Diesel Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Pal Paul Walker: 'Brother to Eternity'
  • Sep 14, 2023

Vin Diesel Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Pal Paul Walker: 'Brother to Eternity'

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos
  • Sep 14, 2023

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs
  • Sep 14, 2023

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson
  • Sep 14, 2023

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Sep 14, 2023

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction

Most Read
Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents
Celebrity

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

Pink Calls Out 'Hateful' Follower for Comparing Her to Transgender Comedian Eddie Izzard

Pink Calls Out 'Hateful' Follower for Comparing Her to Transgender Comedian Eddie Izzard

Report: Kim Kardashian Hanging Out With NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr.

Report: Kim Kardashian Hanging Out With NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr.

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim