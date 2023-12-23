 

Tan France Has No Plan to Add More Children After Welcoming Second Son Via Surrogate

Tan France Has No Plan to Add More Children After Welcoming Second Son Via Surrogate
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Queer Eye' star has no desire to expand his brood, several months after welcoming his second bundle of joy via surrogate with his husband Rob France.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tan France feels "100 per cent" sure about having no plan for any more children. The "Queer Eye" star shares two young boys with husband Rob and eldest son Ismail, two, is struggling to accept his younger brother, Isaac, who arrived into the world via surrogate seven months ago.

"My youngest tried to hold my oldest's [hand], and [Ismail] literally said, 'Nope.' He could not be more indifferent," Tan told Us Weekly. Asked if they are planning to add to their brood, he swiftly replied, "We are officially 100 per cent done."

  Editors' Pick

Despite the challenges of parenthood, Tan previously gushed that becoming a dad was the "greatest joy" of his life, writing on social media, "We are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate."

Tan told on his "Milk Drunk" podcast interview he and Rob, who he married in 2007, had "always wanted" several children. The couple marked their first Father's Day as dads, with Tan saying about Rob, "Seeing how tender you are with our boy has made me love you more than I ever thought possible."

Meanwhile, the "Dressing Funny" host has been "more emotional" since becoming a dad. He told PEOPLE magazine, "I have only cried a couple of times on ['Queer Eye']. But ever since I had my baby, it's made me much more emotional. Much more emotional."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Busy Philipps Reveals Must-Have Quality for Her Suitors

Lala Kent Denies She's a 'Bougie'
Related Posts
Tan France Turns to 'Angel' Gigi Hadid for Parenting Tips

Tan France Turns to 'Angel' Gigi Hadid for Parenting Tips

Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Tan France 'Not Prepared' to Welcome Baby No. 2

Tan France 'Not Prepared' to Welcome Baby No. 2

Tan France and Husband 'Over the Moon' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 via Surrogate

Tan France and Husband 'Over the Moon' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 via Surrogate

Latest News
Maralee Nichols Fires Back at Troll Suggesting She Had 'One Night Stand' With Tristan Thompson
  • Dec 23, 2023

Maralee Nichols Fires Back at Troll Suggesting She Had 'One Night Stand' With Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Shares How She Utilizes SKIMS for Christmas Presents
  • Dec 23, 2023

Kim Kardashian Shares How She Utilizes SKIMS for Christmas Presents

Simone Biles Supports Jonathan Owens After Backlash for Saying He's the 'Catch' in Their Marriage
  • Dec 23, 2023

Simone Biles Supports Jonathan Owens After Backlash for Saying He's the 'Catch' in Their Marriage

Tan France Has No Plan to Add More Children After Welcoming Second Son Via Surrogate
  • Dec 23, 2023

Tan France Has No Plan to Add More Children After Welcoming Second Son Via Surrogate

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo
  • Dec 23, 2023

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo

Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Arrested for Trying to Strangle Him During Break-In
  • Dec 23, 2023

Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Arrested for Trying to Strangle Him During Break-In

Most Read
Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
Celebrity

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes