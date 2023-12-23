 

Freddie Prinze Jr. Has 'Really Strict' Rule When It Comes to His Kids' Eating Habits

Freddie Prinze Jr. Has 'Really Strict' Rule When It Comes to His Kids' Eating Habits
E! News
Celebrity

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' actor doesn't allow picky eaters at his home when he talks about raising his young children and setting a 'really strict' rule for them.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Freddie Prinze Jr. is very stern when it comes to his kids' eating habits. The 47-year-old actor shares Charlotte, 14, and 11-year-old Rocky with his actress wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, and he has admitted there is no place for picky eaters at his table.

"I'm very strict with my kids, so they eat everything. Even if my son doesn't like something, he'll say, 'Dad, it's not my favourite, but don't worry, I'm going to finish it,' " he told Us Weekly.

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star likes to get homemade things from his kids and doesn't ask for lavish gifts at Christmas because he already has everything he wants in life.

  Editors' Pick

He told the magazine, "I don't ever want anything. I like the things that [my kids] make me, but I talk to Sarah [Michelle Gellar] every year and I say, 'Don't give me anything,' and she'll just give me a little something that she knows that I like, but it's always a little thing. I have the stuff I want."

The "Scooby-Doo" star says his wife once called him Ebenezer Scrooge for not allowing his other half to pick out a special gift for him. He said, "I remember telling her one year, I go, 'If I want something, I'll buy it. And she goes, 'Oh, there's the Christmas spirit.' I was like, 'Well, no, I just mean I don't want you to waste your money on me.' And she goes, "Then say that! What you said was horrible, it sounded like Scrooge.' "

The "She's All That" actor even revealed he and his family tend to go on vacation at Christmas so they can avoid messing their own house up and spend it doing things like surfing with their kids.

He added, "We've been smart and the last few years we've gone on vacation for Christmas, so when Christmas morning [comes], we're not there, so there will be no mess to pick up. We'll be somewhere that the kids love, that we love. It's warm and a place where my daughter and I can go surfing and things like that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

Lala Kent Denies She's a 'Bougie'
Related Posts
Freddie Prinze Jr. Prefers 'Little Things' for Christmas Presents

Freddie Prinze Jr. Prefers 'Little Things' for Christmas Presents

Freddie Prinze Jr. Has 'Very Strict' Rules for His Kids: 'You Just Have to Be a Jerk'

Freddie Prinze Jr. Has 'Very Strict' Rules for His Kids: 'You Just Have to Be a Jerk'

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says There Was 'Some Shadiness' in the Making of 'Scooby-Doo'

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says There Was 'Some Shadiness' in the Making of 'Scooby-Doo'

Freddie Prinze Jr. Hates Messy Home, Doesn't Watch Wife's 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Freddie Prinze Jr. Hates Messy Home, Doesn't Watch Wife's 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Latest News
Bryce Dallas Howard Struggles to Watch Her Own Movies
  • Dec 23, 2023

Bryce Dallas Howard Struggles to Watch Her Own Movies

Freddie Prinze Jr. Has 'Really Strict' Rule When It Comes to His Kids' Eating Habits
  • Dec 23, 2023

Freddie Prinze Jr. Has 'Really Strict' Rule When It Comes to His Kids' Eating Habits

Katy Perry 'Very Happy' to Find Balance While Juggling Work and Family
  • Dec 23, 2023

Katy Perry 'Very Happy' to Find Balance While Juggling Work and Family

Jon Hamm Dishes on the 'Best Part' of Being Married
  • Dec 23, 2023

Jon Hamm Dishes on the 'Best Part' of Being Married

Lala Kent Denies She's a 'Bougie'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Lala Kent Denies She's a 'Bougie'

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy
  • Dec 23, 2023

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

Most Read
Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
Celebrity

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes