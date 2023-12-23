 

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy
20th Century Fox
Movie

Director Wes Ball opens up that the upcoming installment of the 'Planet of the Apes' series is going to usher in a new trilogy in the science fiction franchise.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wes Ball has divulged that "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" will mark the start of a new trilogy in the franchise. The 43-year-old filmmaker is directing the upcoming flick that sees Owen Teague's chimpanzee Cornelius take over the lead role from Andy Serkis as Caesar and promised that the fourth installment is the "beginning of something."

"From the beginning we thought about this as a trilogy. We had these grand ideas where it could ultimately go and how it could fit into the legacy of these movies. So I'm certainly talking to (the studio) right now about the next story," Wes told Empire magazine.

  Editors' Pick

"The last three movies were about the end of something. They were about the end of this Moses story. They were about the end of humanity. And we thought, 'From the ashes of those previous movies, we're gonna grow a new tree to climb.' This movie is very much about the beginning of something."

Owen previously revealed how he sought advice from "The Lord of the Rings" actor on how to adapt to the challenge of motion capture acting. The 25-year-old star said, "Well, we all talked to Andy Serkis. He and I had a meeting, and he was part of why I became an actor. So this was something that I'd been wanting to do my entire life, and it was literally a dream come true to get to do this job and play this character."

"The hardest part about it was just learning how to be in a suit all day and have a camera strapped to your head. But you get used to it after about a week, and I remember Andy being like, 'You'll get used to it and you'll stop worrying about it after the first week.' And he was absolutely right."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Minnie Driver Blames 'Friends' for Matthew Perry's Struggles

Lala Kent Denies She's a 'Bougie'
Related Posts
New 'Planet of the Apes' Movie Gets Official Title, Unveils First Look and New Cast Members

New 'Planet of the Apes' Movie Gets Official Title, Unveils First Look and New Cast Members

Latest News
Katy Perry 'Very Happy' to Find Balance While Juggling Work and Family
  • Dec 23, 2023

Katy Perry 'Very Happy' to Find Balance While Juggling Work and Family

Jon Hamm Dishes on the 'Best Part' of Being Married
  • Dec 23, 2023

Jon Hamm Dishes on the 'Best Part' of Being Married

Lala Kent Denies She's a 'Bougie'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Lala Kent Denies She's a 'Bougie'

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy
  • Dec 23, 2023

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

Minnie Driver Blames 'Friends' for Matthew Perry's Struggles
  • Dec 23, 2023

Minnie Driver Blames 'Friends' for Matthew Perry's Struggles

Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans at Toy Store by Buying Them Christmas Gift
  • Dec 23, 2023

Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans at Toy Store by Buying Them Christmas Gift

Most Read
Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood
Movie

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood

Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union Support Taraji P. Henson's Claims of Unfair Payment in Hollywood

Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union Support Taraji P. Henson's Claims of Unfair Payment in Hollywood

Rachel McAdams Says She Would've Done 'Mean Girls' Reunion in Walmart Ad Had She Known This

Rachel McAdams Says She Would've Done 'Mean Girls' Reunion in Walmart Ad Had She Known This

Christopher Briney Initially Turned Down 'Mean Girls'

Christopher Briney Initially Turned Down 'Mean Girls'

Rachel McAdams Dishes on Why She 'Wasn't That Excited' About 'Mean Girls' Reunion

Rachel McAdams Dishes on Why She 'Wasn't That Excited' About 'Mean Girls' Reunion

Zack Snyder Is Done Making Superhero Movies

Zack Snyder Is Done Making Superhero Movies

Penelope Cruz Announced as Special Honoree at Palm Springs Film Fest 2024

Penelope Cruz Announced as Special Honoree at Palm Springs Film Fest 2024

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency

Zac Efron Banned From Doing This on Set of 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron Banned From Doing This on Set of 'The Iron Claw'