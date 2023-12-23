'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

20th Century Fox Movie

Director Wes Ball opens up that the upcoming installment of the 'Planet of the Apes' series is going to usher in a new trilogy in the science fiction franchise.

AceShowbiz - Wes Ball has divulged that "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" will mark the start of a new trilogy in the franchise. The 43-year-old filmmaker is directing the upcoming flick that sees Owen Teague's chimpanzee Cornelius take over the lead role from Andy Serkis as Caesar and promised that the fourth installment is the "beginning of something."

"From the beginning we thought about this as a trilogy. We had these grand ideas where it could ultimately go and how it could fit into the legacy of these movies. So I'm certainly talking to (the studio) right now about the next story," Wes told Empire magazine.

"The last three movies were about the end of something. They were about the end of this Moses story. They were about the end of humanity. And we thought, 'From the ashes of those previous movies, we're gonna grow a new tree to climb.' This movie is very much about the beginning of something."

Owen previously revealed how he sought advice from "The Lord of the Rings" actor on how to adapt to the challenge of motion capture acting. The 25-year-old star said, "Well, we all talked to Andy Serkis. He and I had a meeting, and he was part of why I became an actor. So this was something that I'd been wanting to do my entire life, and it was literally a dream come true to get to do this job and play this character."

"The hardest part about it was just learning how to be in a suit all day and have a camera strapped to your head. But you get used to it after about a week, and I remember Andy being like, 'You'll get used to it and you'll stop worrying about it after the first week.' And he was absolutely right."

