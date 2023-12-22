 

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker is reminded of her fond memories with her own mother as she responds to a fan who shared her mother-daughter bond at her gig.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift was touched by a fan and her daughter brought "closer" through the pop star. Giny and her nine-year-old daughter have posted many special memories in 2023, including watching Taylor's "Eras Tour" concert film together, and they thanked the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker for her part in making their bond extra special.

"Earlier today we were talking about how good this year's been. And she was like, 'Mom I've had more fun with you this year than ever before.' And I know why. It's because we have had so much fun surrounding you," the Swiftie mom shared on TikTok.

"For my daughter to sit there and be like, 'I've had the best year with you.' I'm a single mom. I work every single day. That means so much to me. Even more so than my love for you… I didn't think it could get more, but hearing that come from my daughter's mouth. Girl, I will take a bullet for you." She continued, "I just wanted you to know that you have changed my mom heart and have brought my daughter and I closer together."

The pair's year was no doubt made when Taylor responded, "You just reminded me of why this year has been so special. I'm so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories that we made. Thank you so much for sharing this." She added, "Being vulnerable enough to share your true emotions is a beautiful thing. Happy holidays."

Meanwhile, Taylor won't be spending Christmas with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's family this year. The 34-year-old singer's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis, also 34, hit the headlines when she watched him play from the stands at The Arrowhead Stadium in September next to Travis' mum Donna, 71, while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

Donna just revealed that since both her sons have football games on Christmas Day, she is going to spend 25 December in Philadelphia to watch her eldest boy Jason Kelce, 36, and the Eagles take on the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Travis will be in Kansas City with the Chiefs - and Taylor - as the team goes head-to-head with the Las Vegas Raiders. Donna told People about her festive plans, "I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad."

Along with Jason, the football mom will be celebrating Christmas with her oldest boy's wife Kylie Kelce and their children - daughter Wyatt, three, son Elliotte, two, and their daughter Bennett, who was born in March.

Donna added about how she will also travel to Kansas City to watch Travis' game, which is presumed to be the one against the Cincinnati Bengals scheduled for 31 December, with "family, friends and Chiefs fans." She said, "I understand that it's part of the job. I embrace the holiday games and enjoy the special days with our football family."

Donna also stressed even though the Kelces will be apart over Christmas, they will all get together "on another day" to celebrate. She added, "Santa somehow has always been able to find families who work on Christmas Day on an alternate date."

An insider told Page Six about her plans to spend Christmas and New Year with Travis, "She'll for sure be at (his) games."

