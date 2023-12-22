Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display

Instagram/Media Punch Celebrity

The SKIMS founder treats her Instagram followers to some videos of how her four children transformed her massive bathtub into a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's kids bring their A-game with her Elf on the Shelf display. The SKIMS founder treated her Instagram followers to some videos of how they transformed her massive bathtub into a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

On Thursday, December 21, "The Kardashians" star took to Instagram Stories to share that her kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, had filled her massive tub inside her Hidden Hills mansion with "hot chocolate." She said in a video, "I walked into my bathroom and what do I see here? The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here."

The video featured Elf on the Shelf swimming in chocolate with marshmallows scattered around. She went on to joke, "The note in the kitchen said they couldn't find the mugs, so the hot chocolate is in the bathtub."

She later called the prank "crazy," adding, "This is literally Willy Wonka. Look at this. The whole tub is chocolate. They are wild."

The sweet mess didn't stop there. In another slide, the KKW Beauty founder showed marshmallows, red and green decorations, Hershey's kisses spelling out the word "ELF" nearby the tub. She later posted a video of a note written by her four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, in which they politely asked their mom to "help us clean up!"

Fans expressed their opinions on the hot chocolate mess in the comments section. "Imagine filling the bath with chocolate imagine cleaning that up!!!" one fan said. Another added, "I need me a North [West] to up my Elf game. My kids would think she's fabulous."

Someone also loved how North is always able to keep her mom entertained. "I love how North makes Kim lighten up and loosen up!" the commenter gushed.

In addition to the prank, North recently surprised Kim when she suggested that she wanted her uncle Scott Disick to hook up with Cardi B. During their TikTok live, Kim caught wind of a fan question asking if North could find a date for Scott, who used to date Kourtney Kardashian. After taking some time to think, North said, "Cardi B…."

The answer caught Kim off guard as she told her daughter, "Cardi B for Scott? She's married, babe." She then jokingly warned her daughter, "Let's watch what you say so we don't get in trouble here, OK?"

