Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Hopes to Play Cupid for Scott Disick and Cardi B

Instagram Celebrity

During their TikTok live, the reality TV star is surprised by her 10-year-old daughter's answer to a question regarding Scott, who used to date Kourtney Kardashian, and his love life.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's daughter North West apparently has ways to surprise her famous mom. During their TikTok live, the 10-year-old girl, whom Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, shocks the reality TV star with her answer to a question regarding her uncle Scott Disick.

In their recent live streaming on the video-sharing platform, Kim and North were chatting while also answering some fans' questions. The mom and daughter duo appeared to have fun as they put on cowboy filters that made them look as if they sported cowboy hats and mustaches.

At one point, "The Kardashians" star caught wind of a question asking if North could find a date for Scott, who used to date her aunt Kourtney Kardashian. "Isn't that cute?" Kim asked her daughter, who seemed to be deep in thought to answer the question. The young girl later came up with a name, saying, "Cardi B...."

Kim was obviously surprised by the answer as she reminded North, "Cardi B for Scott? She's married, babe." She then jokingly warned her daughter, "Let's watch what you say so we don't get in trouble here, OK?"

Cardi is technically married to Offset, but the Grammy-winning femcee recently confirmed that she's split from the Migos rapper. "I've been single for a minute now," the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker said on Instagram Live earlier this month while addressing fan speculation about their relationship after they unfollowed one another. "But I have been afraid to like - not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world."

The mom of two continued, "But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign." The Bronx star, however, tried to remain positive as she added, "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."

