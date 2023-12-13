 

Robert Pattinson May Propose to Suki Waterhouse Over Holidays Amid Her Pregnancy

Robert Pattinson May Propose to Suki Waterhouse Over Holidays Amid Her Pregnancy
INSTARimages/Cover Images
Celebrity

Words are the 'Batman' star has been 'sure' about the 'Assassination Nation' actress 'for quite some time' and her pregnancy has only moved forward what he was planning to do in the near future.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robert Pattinson is seemingly ready to retire his bachelor status. After dating Suki Waterhouse for five years, the British actor is reportedly looking to take their relationship to the next level with an engagement.

A source told Life & Style that the Edward Cullen depicter in the "Twilight Saga" film series is planning to propose to his girlfriend over the holidays. "He's telling pals he's looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family," the so-called insider dished.

According to the informant, the 37-year-old "has always been marriage shy," but the "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress made him more confident. "He's been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she's pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," the source added.

  Editors' Pick

As for Suki, she's apparently more than ready to walk down the aisle. The source said the 31-year-old actress is thrilled, but "she's been careful not to push Rob into proposing. It's what she's wanted - and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!"

Robert and Suki have been dating since mid-2018. The multihyphenate star first sparked the pregnancy speculation after the couple was spotted on a hike in Los Angeles in early November. After several other public outings, she finally confirmed her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City on Sunday, November 19. For the gig, she wore a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights.

The 31-year-old said onstage, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," while gesturing at her growing belly. She then proceeded to flap open her coat to reveal a baby bump, prompting the crowd to erupt in cheers.

Robert has not publicly addressed his girlfriend's pregnancy, but a source recently told ET, "Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alyson Hannigan Grateful After Losing 20-Pound of Weight and 'Emotional Baggage'

Shirley Anne Field Died 'Peacefully' at 87
Related Posts
Robert Pattinson's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant With Their 1st Child

Robert Pattinson's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant With Their 1st Child

Robert Pattinson's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Flashes Apparent Baby Bump on a Hike

Robert Pattinson's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Flashes Apparent Baby Bump on a Hike

Robert Pattinson 'Happy' for His Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's 'Success'

Robert Pattinson 'Happy' for His Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's 'Success'

Robert Pattinson Once Tried Potato-Only Diet as Detox

Robert Pattinson Once Tried Potato-Only Diet as Detox

Latest News
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Dec 13, 2023

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up
  • Dec 13, 2023

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Afraid Their Divorce Would Affect Their Joint Business
  • Dec 13, 2023

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Afraid Their Divorce Would Affect Their Joint Business

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations
  • Dec 13, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video