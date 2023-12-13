Robert Pattinson May Propose to Suki Waterhouse Over Holidays Amid Her Pregnancy

INSTARimages/Cover Images Celebrity

Words are the 'Batman' star has been 'sure' about the 'Assassination Nation' actress 'for quite some time' and her pregnancy has only moved forward what he was planning to do in the near future.

AceShowbiz - Robert Pattinson is seemingly ready to retire his bachelor status. After dating Suki Waterhouse for five years, the British actor is reportedly looking to take their relationship to the next level with an engagement.

A source told Life & Style that the Edward Cullen depicter in the "Twilight Saga" film series is planning to propose to his girlfriend over the holidays. "He's telling pals he's looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family," the so-called insider dished.

According to the informant, the 37-year-old "has always been marriage shy," but the "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress made him more confident. "He's been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she's pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," the source added.

As for Suki, she's apparently more than ready to walk down the aisle. The source said the 31-year-old actress is thrilled, but "she's been careful not to push Rob into proposing. It's what she's wanted - and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!"

Robert and Suki have been dating since mid-2018. The multihyphenate star first sparked the pregnancy speculation after the couple was spotted on a hike in Los Angeles in early November. After several other public outings, she finally confirmed her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City on Sunday, November 19. For the gig, she wore a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights.

The 31-year-old said onstage, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," while gesturing at her growing belly. She then proceeded to flap open her coat to reveal a baby bump, prompting the crowd to erupt in cheers.

Robert has not publicly addressed his girlfriend's pregnancy, but a source recently told ET, "Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together."

