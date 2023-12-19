Suki Waterhouse Sparks Robert Pattinson Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The 'Assassination Nation' actress sparks speculations that they have been engaged as she is spotted wearing a new diamond ring on that finger during a shopping trip with the 'Twilight' actor.

AceShowbiz - Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson may have taken their relationship to the next level. The "Assassination Nation" actress sparks speculations that they have been engaged as she was spotted wearing a new diamond ring on that finger during a new sighting.

During a shopping outing in London's Chelsea neighborhood with the "Twilight" actor, the pregnant star could be seen rocking a pink and white diamond ring. During the stroll, the "Daisy & the Six" actress showed off her bare baby bump in a crop top with a black jacket. As for Robert, he opted for khakis, a black hoodie, matching baseball cap and a white face mask.

The couple kept themselves warm in the chilly U.K. weather with a cup of hot beverage on their hands. The 31-year-old actress additionally carried a shopping bag in one of her hands.

The sighting came after it was reported that Robert was planning to propose to his longtime girlfriend over the holidays after they started dating in mid-2018. "He's telling pals he's looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family," the so-called insider dished.

The informant added that the 37-year-old "has always been marriage shy," but Suki made him more confident. "He's been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she's pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," the source continued.

Suki, on the other hand, is apparently more than ready to walk down the aisle. The actress, who is currently pregnant with her and Robert's first child together, is allegedly thrilled, though "she's been careful not to push Rob into proposing. It's what she's wanted - and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!"

