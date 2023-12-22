 

Rachel McAdams Dishes on Why She 'Wasn't That Excited' About 'Mean Girls' Reunion

The original Regina George depicter gets candid on why she turned down the chance to reunite with former co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rachel McAdams skipped the recent "Mean Girls" reunion because she "wasn't that excited" about signing for a commercial. Castmembers Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert who all featured in the 2004 teen comedy got back together to film a Black Friday advert for supermarket giant Walmart, but McAdams was noticeably missing from the line-up - and the actress insists she didn't know the other members of the film's "Plastics" gang had all agreed to take part.

"I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag. Also … I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a 'Mean Girls' reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later," she told Variety.

McAdams - who played Regina George in the original film - also won't be taking part in a new "Mean Girls" movie based around the Broadway musical version which was adapted for the screen by the original film's creator Tina Fey.

The actress said she had met with Fey to discuss the project but she wasn't able to commit to joining in. She added, "Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end. I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."

The "Mean Girls" musical movie will be released in 2024. Although the film was initially set to drop on Paramount+, it has now been given a theatrical release by the studio and will be on screens from January 12.

Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Renee Rapp star in the movie, which is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. Jon Hamm will take on the role of Coach Carr, the gym coach and incompetent sex-ed teacher, and Busy Philipps joined the cast as Mrs. George, the mother of Regina George, who is played by Rapp in the film.

