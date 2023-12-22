Ne-Yo Would Love to Compete on 'The Masked Singer' Again Following Big Win

FOX TV

The 'Miss Independent' hitmaker had a blast singing in disguise on the televised singing contest and would love to 'do it again' after winning the competition.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo enjoyed his experience on "The Masked Singer". The 44-year-old singer was victorious on season ten of the reality singing competition, and Ne-Yo has revealed that he loved the experience.

"It's been, in a word, fun. I had an absolute ball with it. It was a lot of fun stepping outside of the Ne-Yo box for a minute and being somebody else. I genuinely enjoyed the experience and I would do it again if I felt like I could get away with it," the "Miss Independent" hitmaker told PEOPLE.

Ne-Yo actually has a "personal relationship" with members of the show's judging panel. As a result, he decided to dress as a female cow on the show in a bid to fool them.

He explained, "I have a personal relationship with Robin Thicke, personal relationship with Nicole Scherzinger, personal relationship with Nick Cannon. I knew that if anybody was going to guess who I was, it was going to be one of those three, if not all three of them, especially once I started singing.

"My singing voice, it's somewhat distinctive. So I was trying to figure out any possible way to throw them that much further off my scent. When the producers came to me with the costume, they were like, 'We want you to be a cow, but we're going to give you a choice. You can be a male cow or potentially, maybe, if you want, a female cow.' I instantly was like, 'Oh, female cow, let's go. Let's do the female cow, all day.' "

Ne-Yo also believes that his outfit changed his approach to the show. The singer - whose real name is Shaffer Smith - shared, "It gave me the opportunity to step outside my wheelhouse a little bit. As a male cow, I could probably still dance like me. I'm definitely going to sound like me. And I was like, yeah, I'll get caught quick like that."

You can share this post!