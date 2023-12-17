 

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch

Instead of finding redemption, Adam Driver's villainous character was originally planned to fully embrace the Dark Side of the Force by the end of the new 'Star Wars' trilogy.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Driver has confessed his "Star Wars" redemption story was never part of the plan. The "Ferrari" actor has dished on the original idea for Kylo Ren's character arc, which would have seen the character - who was revealed to be Ben Solo, the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) - become the opposite of Darth Vader by embracing the Dark Side of the Force rather than finding redemption through "Star Wars, The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker".

"I had an overall arc in mind that he wanted to do, which then changed," Driver said to The Roku Channel's "The Rich Eisen Show".

"His idea was almost the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident, the most committed to the Dark Side, and by the last movie he's the most vulnerable, and weak, and he wanted to start at the opposite, where this character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies would be most committed to the Dark Side."

Although Driver didn't specify whose idea the original arc was, fans think he could mean filmmaker J.J. Abrams, who was at the helm of the first movie in the latest trilogy, "Star Wars, The Force Awakens".

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old star recently admitted that fans still want to talk about the shocking moment Kylo killed his father Han Solo. Appearing on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace", Driver said, "Somebody reminds me about that every day. Not every day, but yeah. It used to be more, but now it's probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo."

And while he insisted the scene wasn't necessarily "tough," it was still "very emotional actually." He added, "Harrison was so generous and contemplative, and to me, that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death."

