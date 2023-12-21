 

Robert De Niro Hopes His Young Daughter to Be Bilingual

The 80-year-old actor, who welcomed baby girl Gia earlier this year with his Chinese girlfriend Tiffany Chen, wants the little one to learn both of her parents' native languages.

AceShowbiz - Robert De Niro wants his daughter to learn both Chinese and English. The 80-year-old actor who has adoptive daughter Drena, 52, Raphael, 47, and 28-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 25, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower, welcomed baby girl Gia earlier this year with his Chinese girlfriend Tiffany Chen and is hoping that the little one will be brought up learning both of her parents' native languages.

He told Rolling Stone, "Yeah. Half-Chinese. I want to try to teach her Chinese and show her nursery rhymes in English and Chinese. I’m hoping to have her learn both."

Just months after Robert became a dad again, 83-year-old Hollywood star Al Pacino welcomed Roman with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, but he admitted that he had no idea the "Godfather Part II" actor was set to become a father again himself and simply noted that he was "happy" to hear the news and promised they will talk about it next time they get the chance to catch up.

He said, "I didn't know he was having a kid! I don't know under what conditions he had the baby, but I was happy for him and wish him luck. I don't know what the story is with Als baby, but when I see him, we'll talk."

Around the time of welcoming his seventh child, Robert admitted that he didn't consider himself to be a "cool dad" but always wanted to do the "right thing" by his children. He told ET Canada, "I'm not a cool dad, I'm okay. You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she is 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know.

"And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is. I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. Any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

