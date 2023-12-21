 

Charli XCX Teases New Music With Fiance George Daniel

Following her engagement to the drummer of The 1975, the 31-year-old pop star teases that she's been teaming up with her husband-to-be on the new material.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX has been working on new music with her fiance George Daniel. The 31-year-old pop star, who announced her engagement to the drummer of The 1975 last month, has been in the studio laying down tracks for her next album, and she's been teaming up with her husband-to-be on the new material.

She told the "Spout" podcast, "We've done a couple of things together. We've got a few ideas in the works. It's funny, I have never been in a relationship with someone that I've worked with, so it's like a whole new dynamic, but it's cool. There will probably be a couple of songs that he's worked on with me."

She has enjoyed seeing George and his bandmate Matty Healy collaborating in the studio, and learning from the way they have a "totally different" process to her. She explained, "They take a lot of time when they are making a record and generally in the past I have been very fast. That used to be part of my process, this spontaneous, instinctual thing."

"Being around them, I have definitely adapted to the idea of sitting on songs, re-working things, playing them to friends, going back and forth and just living with the songs a bit more, so that is one way that my process has been perfected," she added.

Meanwhile, the "Boom Clap" hitmaker admitted she finds it too "stressful" as a musician being sent other people's songs ahead of time to get some feedback. She added, "It is so stressful having another pop star's music on your phone. It's like walking around with a bomb in your bag. It is so stressful."

Charli and George, 33, first worked together in 2021, when they joined forces to record "Spinning". And the loved-up couple made their romance Instagram official last year, when they shared a series of photos of themselves on holiday.

