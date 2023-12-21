 

Kourtney Kardashian Stresses 'No Rush' and 'No Pressure' About Post-Baby Body

The star, who welcomed her first child with Travis Barker in October, makes use of her Instagram account to tell her followers and fellow mothers that recovering from giving birth is 'not a race.'

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has been "taking it easy" with her body since giving birth.
The 44-year-old reality star is already mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick but married Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker in 2022 and has now completed her first workout since welcoming their son Rocky Thirteen in October.

On Wednesday, December 20, she wrote on Instagram: "7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy." However, 'The Kardashians' star was quick to remind her millions of followers that recovering from giving birth is "not a race."

The Poosh founder reminded those of her 224 million followers who may have just been through the same thing to avoid putting "pressure" on themselves when it comes to getting their body back to normal. She said, "No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race!"

  Editors' Pick

Kourtney, meanwhile, is determined to enjoy a memorable Christmas with her family. Just days ago, it emerged that Kourtney is planning an "extra special" Christmas, and her children and husband, who has Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, had been a "huge help" in getting things ready for the festive period.

A source told Us Weekly, "Kourtney and Travis ]couldn't be more excited to spend their first Christmas with Rocky and all the kids. Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody, including her baby boy."

"Travis and the kids have also been a huge help in decorating and shopping for gifts. Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It's a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed," the insider continued.

