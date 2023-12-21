'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: RnB Icon Named as Winner of Season 10

FOX TV

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - The winner of "The Masked Singer" season 11 would be announced in the Wednesday, December 20 episode. Finalists Donut, Cow, Sea Queen and Gazelle returned to the stage to perform for the last time in front of the panelists, including Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy.

Kicking off the Finale, the four singers hit the stage to sing "What I Like About You" by Romantics. Cow was the first contestant to perform solo. In his clue package, he claimed that he's friends with the panel and said that his performance was a tribute to his mom.

For the big night, Cow opted to sing "Rhythm Nation" by Janet Jackson. It was an amazing performance that the panelists shouted, "Holy cow!" For the guesses, Robin went with Ne-Yo, while Nicole and Ken thought Cow could be Usher. As for Jenny, she guessed Billy Porter.

Up next was Gazelle. She said in her clue package that deer is meaningful to her because of someone she lost. She also noted that she has a deer tattoo with flowers. For her Finale performance, Gazelle chose to belt out "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol, showing off her pretty tone and vibrato.

Ken was totally impressed by Gazelle and he said he's glad he used the bell to save her. "You earned it. Your best performance," the panelist gushed. Jenny guessed Ashley Tisdale. Nicole mentioned Gina Rodriguez, while Ken thought Gazelle was Constance Wu.

As for Sea Queen, she revealed in her clue package that wearing the costume hadn't been "smooth sailing" because she found it cumbersome and claustrophobic. Sea Queen, who is the first wild card in "The Masked Singer" history, picked "Rescue Me" by Fontella Bass for her Finale performance.

She finished her performance dramatically as she dropped to the ground. "Entertaining times 10," Robin commented. For the guesses, the panelists unanimously thought that Sea Queen was Macy Gray.

Donut hit the stage next, singing "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker. He revealed that he dedicated the song to his late wife. He shared in his clue package that before joining the show he was at the "lowest point in my life."

Ken and Nicole were moved to tears by the performance. "You have all of our hearts," Nicole said, while Ken told Donut, "I think I want to say on behalf of the show, we're here for your journey because whoever you are, you are dedicating this to anyone who has loved and lost - and we are here along with you for the ride." Robin guessed Tom Jones, Nicole named Engelbert Humperdinck, while Jenny thought he could be John Schneider.

It was time to find out the results. Host Nick Cannon revealed that the first finalist to get unmasked was Sea Queen and the panelists were in agreement that her real identity was Macy Gray. When Sea Queen took off her mask, it was revealed that she's indeed Macy Gray.

The next singer to get unmasked was Gazelle, meaning that Cow and Donut were the Top 2 in season 10. Prior to Gazelle's big reveal, the panelists submitted their final guesses. Robin stuck with Ashley Tisdale and Jenny agreed. Ken still went with Constance Wu, while Nicole thought Gazelle was Gina Rodriguez. None of them guessed correctly because Gazelle turned out to be Janel Parrish.

Before the winner was revealed, Donut and Cow took to the stage once again to compete for the crown. Donut impressed the panel with a performance of "Drift Away" by Dobie Gray. "I am blown away right now," Jenny said, adding, "You are a seasoned performer!" Nicole later gushed, "I loved that song and you just filled our hearts and souls with your very own version."

Cow followed it up with equally mesmerizing performance. He belted out "Take a Bow" by Rihanna for his final song. After Jenny dubbed Cow a "legendary artist," Cow noted, "This has been an absolutely a dream come true. Winning 'The Masked Singer' would be the top on a very beautiful cake."

Now, it was time for the winner announcement. Both Donut and Cow were impressive but there's only one winner and that's Cow! Before Cow was unmasked, Donut would have to reveal his identity. Robin and Ken named Tom Jones as their final guess, Nicole guessed Engelbert Humperdinck, while Jenny mentioned John Schneider. Donut was revealed to be John Schneider.

As for Cow, Nicole and Robin were convinced that the singer was Ne-Yo. Ken insisted that he could be Usher, while Jenny still chose Billy Porter. Nicole and Robin were correct because the one underneath the Cow mask was Ne-Yo!

Upon the revelation, Nick said, "You had me fooled the first few performances." Ne-Yo, meanwhile, shared following his victory, "I was giving real girl cow realness. I don't need the Grammys stage, I got the 'Masked Singer' stage."

