 

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: RnB Icon Named as Winner of Season 10

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: RnB Icon Named as Winner of Season 10
FOX
TV

Season 10 finalists Donut, Cow, Sea Queen and Gazelle return to the stage to perform for the last time in front of the panelists, including Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - The winner of "The Masked Singer" season 11 would be announced in the Wednesday, December 20 episode. Finalists Donut, Cow, Sea Queen and Gazelle returned to the stage to perform for the last time in front of the panelists, including Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy.

Kicking off the Finale, the four singers hit the stage to sing "What I Like About You" by Romantics. Cow was the first contestant to perform solo. In his clue package, he claimed that he's friends with the panel and said that his performance was a tribute to his mom.

For the big night, Cow opted to sing "Rhythm Nation" by Janet Jackson. It was an amazing performance that the panelists shouted, "Holy cow!" For the guesses, Robin went with Ne-Yo, while Nicole and Ken thought Cow could be Usher. As for Jenny, she guessed Billy Porter.

Up next was Gazelle. She said in her clue package that deer is meaningful to her because of someone she lost. She also noted that she has a deer tattoo with flowers. For her Finale performance, Gazelle chose to belt out "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol, showing off her pretty tone and vibrato.

Ken was totally impressed by Gazelle and he said he's glad he used the bell to save her. "You earned it. Your best performance," the panelist gushed. Jenny guessed Ashley Tisdale. Nicole mentioned Gina Rodriguez, while Ken thought Gazelle was Constance Wu.

As for Sea Queen, she revealed in her clue package that wearing the costume hadn't been "smooth sailing" because she found it cumbersome and claustrophobic. Sea Queen, who is the first wild card in "The Masked Singer" history, picked "Rescue Me" by Fontella Bass for her Finale performance.

She finished her performance dramatically as she dropped to the ground. "Entertaining times 10," Robin commented. For the guesses, the panelists unanimously thought that Sea Queen was Macy Gray.

Donut hit the stage next, singing "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker. He revealed that he dedicated the song to his late wife. He shared in his clue package that before joining the show he was at the "lowest point in my life."

  Editors' Pick

Ken and Nicole were moved to tears by the performance. "You have all of our hearts," Nicole said, while Ken told Donut, "I think I want to say on behalf of the show, we're here for your journey because whoever you are, you are dedicating this to anyone who has loved and lost - and we are here along with you for the ride." Robin guessed Tom Jones, Nicole named Engelbert Humperdinck, while Jenny thought he could be John Schneider.

It was time to find out the results. Host Nick Cannon revealed that the first finalist to get unmasked was Sea Queen and the panelists were in agreement that her real identity was Macy Gray. When Sea Queen took off her mask, it was revealed that she's indeed Macy Gray.

The next singer to get unmasked was Gazelle, meaning that Cow and Donut were the Top 2 in season 10. Prior to Gazelle's big reveal, the panelists submitted their final guesses. Robin stuck with Ashley Tisdale and Jenny agreed. Ken still went with Constance Wu, while Nicole thought Gazelle was Gina Rodriguez. None of them guessed correctly because Gazelle turned out to be Janel Parrish.

Before the winner was revealed, Donut and Cow took to the stage once again to compete for the crown. Donut impressed the panel with a performance of "Drift Away" by Dobie Gray. "I am blown away right now," Jenny said, adding, "You are a seasoned performer!" Nicole later gushed, "I loved that song and you just filled our hearts and souls with your very own version."

Cow followed it up with equally mesmerizing performance. He belted out "Take a Bow" by Rihanna for his final song. After Jenny dubbed Cow a "legendary artist," Cow noted, "This has been an absolutely a dream come true. Winning 'The Masked Singer' would be the top on a very beautiful cake."

Now, it was time for the winner announcement. Both Donut and Cow were impressive but there's only one winner and that's Cow! Before Cow was unmasked, Donut would have to reveal his identity. Robin and Ken named Tom Jones as their final guess, Nicole guessed Engelbert Humperdinck, while Jenny mentioned John Schneider. Donut was revealed to be John Schneider.

As for Cow, Nicole and Robin were convinced that the singer was Ne-Yo. Ken insisted that he could be Usher, while Jenny still chose Billy Porter. Nicole and Robin were correct because the one underneath the Cow mask was Ne-Yo!

Upon the revelation, Nick said, "You had me fooled the first few performances." Ne-Yo, meanwhile, shared following his victory, "I was giving real girl cow realness. I don't need the Grammys stage, I got the 'Masked Singer' stage."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Clarkson Needs 'More Work' on Herself Before Dating Again After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kourtney Kardashian Stresses 'No Rush' and 'No Pressure' About Post-Baby Body

Related Posts
'The Masked Singer' Recap: Candelabra, Anteater and Donut Fight for Last Spot in Finale

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Candelabra, Anteater and Donut Fight for Last Spot in Finale

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Two of Group B Finalists Are Sent Home on 'Rock Night'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Two of Group B Finalists Are Sent Home on 'Rock Night'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Panel Hits Ding Dong Keep It On Bell on 'Disco Night'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Panel Hits Ding Dong Keep It On Bell on 'Disco Night'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Former NBA Star Unmasked as Wild Card Contestant on 'Trolls Night'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Former NBA Star Unmasked as Wild Card Contestant on 'Trolls Night'

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson Needs 'More Work' on Herself Before Dating Again After Brandon Blackstock Split
  • Dec 21, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Needs 'More Work' on Herself Before Dating Again After Brandon Blackstock Split

Robert De Niro Hopes His Young Daughter to Be Bilingual
  • Dec 21, 2023

Robert De Niro Hopes His Young Daughter to Be Bilingual

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Share Happy Moment in Sweet TikTok Video
  • Dec 21, 2023

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Share Happy Moment in Sweet TikTok Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video
  • Dec 21, 2023

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Charli XCX Teases New Music With Fiance George Daniel
  • Dec 21, 2023

Charli XCX Teases New Music With Fiance George Daniel

Travis Kelce Attempts to Stay Cool as Crowds Go 'Absolutely Insane' Over Taylor Swift at NFL Game
  • Dec 21, 2023

Travis Kelce Attempts to Stay Cool as Crowds Go 'Absolutely Insane' Over Taylor Swift at NFL Game

Most Read
Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed' After Alyssa Milano Threatened to Sue the Series
TV

Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed' After Alyssa Milano Threatened to Sue the Series

'The Voice' Finale Recap: Season 24 Winner Puts a Coach on Winning Streak

'The Voice' Finale Recap: Season 24 Winner Puts a Coach on Winning Streak

Jon Cryer Open to 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion Despite Losing Contact With Charlie Sheen

Jon Cryer Open to 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion Despite Losing Contact With Charlie Sheen

George Clooney Says 'Friends' Didn't Bring Joy to Matthew Perry

George Clooney Says 'Friends' Didn't Bring Joy to Matthew Perry

Patrick Dempsey Proud of 'Grey's Anatomy' for Inspiring 'So Many People' to Be Medical Workers

Patrick Dempsey Proud of 'Grey's Anatomy' for Inspiring 'So Many People' to Be Medical Workers

Charles Melton Compares 'Riverdale' to Renowned Arts School Julliard

Charles Melton Compares 'Riverdale' to Renowned Arts School Julliard

Alyssa Milano Gets Cryptic After Being Accused of Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

Alyssa Milano Gets Cryptic After Being Accused of Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works

Nicole Kidman Deals With Family Tragedy in 'Expats' First Trailer

Nicole Kidman Deals With Family Tragedy in 'Expats' First Trailer