Nicole Kidman Deals With Family Tragedy in 'Expats' First Trailer

TV

The footage sees how the Amazon Prime Video six-part limited series, which is directed by Lulu Wang, explores the international community in Hong Kong as Nicole faces a family tragedy.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for Nicole Kidman-starring new TV series "Expats". Released on Monday, December 18, the footage sees how the series, which is directed by Lulu Wang, explores the international community in Hong Kong as Nicole faces a family tragedy.

"I just sometimes want to be alone," Nicole's character Margaret, an American who lives in Hong Kong during 2014, says in voiceover in the beginning of the trailer. "Where I'm not somebody's wife, not somebody's mother. Where I'm not defined by tragedy."

The trailer also hints at Hilary's (Sarayu Blue) marital issues as she says, "I think my marriage is over." It also offers a glimpse at Yoo Ji-young's character Mercy, a carefree New Yorker just out of college who is struggling to move past a terrible mistake she made.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Nicole and her husband Clarke (Brian Tee) have a fight after their son gets lost. "I think we need to think about getting out of here. We're drowning and you don't see it," Clarke suggests. The idea doesn't sit well with Margaret, who replies, "The minute our feet leave Hong Kong soil, we are abandoning our son."

Based on Janice Y. K. Lee's 2016 bestselling novel "The Expatriates", "Expats" centers on an international community in Hong Kong whose lives are bound together forever following a sudden family tragedy. The six-part series will also star Jack Huston as the husband of Hilary.

In addition to directing, Wang serves as a creator, writer and executive producer alongside Daniele Melia for Local Time. Kidman, meanwhile, executive produces with Per Saari for Blossom Films, joining Alice Bell, Theresa Park and Stan Wlodkowski.

The first two episodes of "Expats" will air on January 26. The remaining episodes will launch weekly until the February 23 finale on Amazon Prime Video.

You can share this post!