Studio Bosses Deny Rumors Nicole Kidman Clashed With Director and Walked Off 'Expats' Set

WENN TV

Amazon bosses insist there was no drama on the set of the upcoming series 'Expats' amid reports the lead actress walked off the set after arguing with director Lulu Wang.

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - An Amazon spokesman has denied reports Nicole Kidman walked off the set of her upcoming series, "Expats", insisting she completed her work as scheduled.

Hong Kong online news outlet, HK01 reported over the weekend (03-05Sep21) the "Big Little Lies" actress had left the production over creative differences with director Lulu Wang.

But show bosses insist the news is untrue.

"Nicole wrapped as scheduled, she did not leave early. She always had other projects she was committed to," an Amazon spokesman tells Variety on Monday.

"The production is not stalled or on hiatus, it was always going to continue shooting without her."

Since filming began last month (Aug21), sources have also told local media outlets Wang and Nicole argued while filming in a street market.

"Expats" is the story of three woman in an international community whose lives are changed after a sudden family tragedy.

Nicole serves as an executive producer on the series, which is based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel. It also stars Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston, and Sarayu Blue.

It's not the first time Nicole has hit headlines over the show. Locals were reportedly upset the Aussie was able to bypass Hong Kong's strict COVID protocols, which normally require a seven-day quarantine period on arrival, when she arrived there in August.

Last June, the actress also hit headlines when she and her husband Keith Urban were exempted by the Australian state of New South Wales' hotel quarantine in favour of home quarantine after they flew into Sydney from the U.S. ahead of production of the mini-series "Nine Perfect Strangers".