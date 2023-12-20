 

Madonna Jokingly Bullied 'Little Troublemaking Queen' Andy Cohen at Concert

The 'Material Girl' singer playfully splashed water and called out the 'Watch What Happens Live' presenter as a troublemaker at her tour stop in the Big Apple.

AceShowbiz - Madonna has dubbed Andy Cohen a "little troublemaking queen." The Queen of Pop, 65, jokingly targeted her long-time friend and chat show host as she continued her "Celebration Tour" at the weekend when she spotted Andy among her fans in New York City.

The "Material Girl" star is shown, in a clip shot by fans and shared on X, singing walking up to Andy, 55, in the crowd with a bottle in her hand and asking him, "How lucky am I, Andy?"

She then added as she splashed water near him, "If you say one more bad thing about me on your show… oh yeah, you're gonna be in so much trouble. You little troublemaking queen!!"

Andy took it in good humour and could be seen in the clip mouthing, "I love you."

He also reacted to the moment by sharing the clip from the concert online the following day, along with a compilation of his numerous mentions of Madonna on his "Watch What Happens Live" show from over the years.

Andy captioned the post, "I'm a life-long Madonna fan, so it's a thrill and an honour to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW! Also - go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can't wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen."

Andy also told Page Six about being namechecked by Madonna, "The fact that the queen of troublemakers has bestowed me the name 'troublemaking queen' is my honour. In the meantime, I have been kissing Madonna's (bum) on 'WWHL' for many years and will continue to do so until she shleps down to see me in Soho!"

Madonna is back on the road after her tour was postponed in June when she was found unresponsive in her New York City home amid gruelling rehearsals for the shows.

She was rushed to a New York City hospital and intubated for at least one night, with her long-term manager Guy Oseary, 51, saying on social media her collapse had been due to a "serious bacterial infection."

