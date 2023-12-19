 

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle
Six months after the pair settled their long-running court fight, the 36-year-old singer reportedly departed his label Kemosabe, which is distributed by RCA Records, last week.

  Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kesha (Ke$ha) is said to have parted ways with Dr. Luke's record label, six months after the pair settled their long-running court fight. The 36-year-old singer reportedly departed his label Kemosabe, which is distributed by RCA Records, last week.

A source told Variety that Kesha has also "amicably" split from her management company, Vector Management. Kesha's last contractual album with the label was "Gag Order", her fifth studio record, which she released in May.

The "Tik Tok" hitmaker and music producer Dr Luke, 50, had been locked in a legal dispute for years after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping her after a party, prompting Dr. Luke, who denied the allegation, to file a defamation case. But in June, they settled out of court after nearly 10 years, just weeks before they were set to go to trial.

The pair said in a joint statement shared on Kesha's Instagram stories, "Kesha and Dr Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution." It went on to give two separate statements from the pair.

Kesha, previously known as Ke$ha, said in her section of the post in white capital letters on a black background, "Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, maintained his innocence in his statement below Kesha’s message. He said, "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone."

For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well," he continued.

Kesha had claimed Dr. Luke's alleged attack came after a party in 2005. She said he had been sexually, physically and verbally abusive during the decade-long period they worked together, and that his behavior sparked her eating disorders. Her lawsuit also alleged the singer had been abused to the point where she "nearly lost her life."

Dr. Luke claimed Kesha had legally defamed him with a "false and shocking" allegation that he drugged and raped her. He said she made the claims against him as leverage to secure a more lucrative deal, which the singer denied, arguing the producer's defamation case was an effort to silence a victim.

