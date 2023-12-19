 

Amanda Bynes Halts Her Podcast After Just One Episode

Amanda Bynes Halts Her Podcast After Just One Episode
The 'Easy A' actress has decided to pause her newly-launched podcast series while she is working on securing A-list guests to drop by for upcoming episodes.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is taking a break from her podcast after just one episode. The 37-year-old actress recently debuted "Amanda Bynes + Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" but it won't be returning to the airwaves until she can secure the big name guests she wanted to speak to for the series.

"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I'm going to take a pause on it for now," Amanda said in an update video shared to her Instagram Story.

"We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone. So maybe one day, if we're able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I'm taking a pause on it."

But the "She's the Man" star thanked her fans for supporting the project. She added, "Thank you everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it. And that is all for now!"

Hours before announcing her project was going on hiatus, Amanda had told TMZ she wouldn't be talking about her acting career or troubled personal life, including being in mental health treatment facilities, on the podcast. Instead, the "Easy A" actress and Paul wanted the focus to be on their guests, as they find their stories more interesting.

Amanda and her co-presenter Paul interviewed tattoo artist Dahlia Moth for their first episode, which was released on December, 9 and had planned for the series to focus on "the hosts' loves, fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else."

When she announced the podcast last month, Amanda explained she felt having biochemist Paul as her co-host would be "super impressive." She said in a video shared to Instagram, "Having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level I think, because he's going to ask great questions, and I think he'll kind of carry most of the weight in terms of just, like, topics of conversation."

