 

Bella Hadid Caught in Downpour With Rumored Beau Adan Banuelos on Rainy Day Out in NYC

Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Less than two months after being spotted packing on the PDA with the cowboy, the Victoria's Secret model appears in good spirits during a new outing with her alleged boyfriend.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid is not letting rain stop her from going out with Adan Banuelos. Less than two months after being spotted packing on the PDA with her rumored boyfriend, the Victoria's Secret model stepped out with the cowboy during a rainy day out in New York City.

On Monday, December 18, the 27-year-old beauty appeared in good spirits when she was pictured out and about with Adan in the Big Apple. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that Bella was walking around Adan after the alleged couple came out of a building together.

At one point, Bella and Adan got closer to one another while seemingly making their ways into a car. Adan was pictured looking smitten at the model and adoringly gazed at her. In the meantime, Bella could not help but flash her radiant smile.

For the rainy outing, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid opted to wear a nearly all-black ensemble. She flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a skin-tight long-sleeved black crop top that came with a zipper and plunging V neckline.

Bella also donned a pair of body-fitted long black trousers, which had a wide leg and low waist design. She covered her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses and carried a red bag with white graphics from Von Dutch on her shoulder.

To give a color variation to her get-up, Bella sported a pair of white sneakers with matching laces. In addition, her long dark-colored hair was let loose and styled into a sleek back hairdo with a black bandana.

Her alleged beau Adan looked in sync with her in his black-and-red outfit, consisting of a black tee, a pair of long black sweatpants, an oversized long-sleeved red jacket that came with a number of black pockets, a pair of black-and-white sneakers and a matching baseball hat from Yankees. At that time, he was holding a can of drink in one of his hands.

This was not the first time Bella was caught on camera hanging out with Adan. On October 17, the two were photographed passionately kissing each other before holding hands and crossing a street around Fort Worth stockyards in Texas. She was also seen kissing his cheek and rubbing his stomach after they shared a hug.

