 

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Elvis Presley's Struggle With Insecurity

Ahead of her biopic focusing on her relationship with the late musician, Priscilla talks about her former husband and his constant fear that he wasn't good enough.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elvis Presley felt "nervous and insecure" about his performances, according to his ex-wife Priscilla Presley. The 78-year-old actress - who was wed to the late music legend for six years between 1967 and 1973 - has opened up about the former couple's relationship ahead of the release of Sofia Coppola's new film "Priscilla" which tells her life story - and she has revealed the late King of Rock 'n' Roll was constantly seeking reassurance because he was worried he wasn't good enough.

"People wouldn't believe that he was nervous when he would do a show like in Vegas. Every show that he came out was, 'How was I? Was I okay? Did it come out?' …. He was insecure and wanted to make sure that he was okay, which is hard to believe," she told Fox 32.

She went on to reveal Christmas was Elvis' favourite time of year but he was never very good at decorating their tree. Priscilla explained, "Yes, that [Christmas] was his special time. He loved all the decorations."

"I would do the tree, I would put all the lightbulbs on the tree and the lights, and he would take the tinfoil and stand in the back where the dining room table is and curl it all up, squish it together and throw it. And I go, 'No, that's not how you put tinsel on and so I would take it and put a little bit and he would just take it and throw the tinsel on."

It comes after Priscilla Presley still thinks about shopping for her late ex more than 45 years after his death in 1977. She told the Sunday Times magazine, "Home has been Beverly Hills for almost 50 years."

"Obviously I do spend time at Graceland and I can still feel Elvis's spirit there. To be honest, there isn't a day goes by when I don't think of him. Just last week I saw a shirt and I could almost hear myself saying, 'Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?' "

