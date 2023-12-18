 

Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical

Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical
Instagram
Movie

In a new interview with a magazine, the actor reveals that he would love to reprise the role as Mario's arch-nemesis in a 'full musical' titled 'Bowser's Revenge'.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jack Black wants the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" sequel to be a musical like "Joker: Folie a Deux". The 54-year-old actor plays Bowser in the record-breaking blockbuster and he has revealed he would love to reprise the role as Mario's arch-nemesis in a "full musical" titled "Bowser's Revenge".

He told Variety, "I don't like to mix my music and movies, unless they told me at the beginning. I'm real protective of the Tenacious D side of my career. They sent me a 30-second nugget of an idea, and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added some lyrics and melody, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the film. I couldn't believe they did." Jack added, "I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with 'Joker 2.' "

  Editors' Pick

Chris Pratt, 44, voiced the legendary plumber Mario in the flick. The "Holiday" star recently insisted it was a "no-brainer" to play Bowser.

Jack told the BBC, "My instinct was to say 'yes' straight away, but then my agent says, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait a second. Let's negotiate with them. But for me, it's one of those no-brainers. 'They want you to play Bowser in Super Mario Brothers?' That just sounds like a home run. There's a built-in audience of kids around the world who are familiar with this brand. So it's got that, and it's being made by Illumination who have done some of my favourite animations over the years. Who wouldn't want to party with that band? It's two ginormous brands meeting together in a perfect storm of entertainment."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bond Actor George Lazenby Hailed as 'Fighter' After Hospitalized With Head Injury

Lorde Responds to New Album Rumor
Related Posts
Jack Black Goes NSFW When Performing Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero'

Jack Black Goes NSFW When Performing Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero'

Jack Black Pays Respect to Late Urge Overkill Drummer Johnny 'Blackie Onassis' Rowan

Jack Black Pays Respect to Late Urge Overkill Drummer Johnny 'Blackie Onassis' Rowan

Jack Black Thinks It May Be 'Cooler' to Ditch Blue Tick on Twitter as He Refuses to Pay Fee

Jack Black Thinks It May Be 'Cooler' to Ditch Blue Tick on Twitter as He Refuses to Pay Fee

Jack Black Often Second-Guessed Himself as Young Actor

Jack Black Often Second-Guessed Himself as Young Actor

Latest News
Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical
  • Dec 18, 2023

Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Elvis Presley's Struggle With Insecurity
  • Dec 18, 2023

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Elvis Presley's Struggle With Insecurity

Nicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Son Papa Bear's Real Name
  • Dec 18, 2023

Nicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Son Papa Bear's Real Name

OneRepublic 'Gathering Loads of Songs for 2024'
  • Dec 18, 2023

OneRepublic 'Gathering Loads of Songs for 2024'

Bond Actor George Lazenby Hailed as 'Fighter' After Hospitalized With Head Injury
  • Dec 18, 2023

Bond Actor George Lazenby Hailed as 'Fighter' After Hospitalized With Head Injury

Nicki Minaj Teases What to Expect From Upcoming Tour
  • Dec 18, 2023

Nicki Minaj Teases What to Expect From Upcoming Tour

Most Read
Mark Wahlberg Confirms Talks With 'Six Billion Dollar Man' Original Star for Movie Adaptation
Movie

Mark Wahlberg Confirms Talks With 'Six Billion Dollar Man' Original Star for Movie Adaptation

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'

Jason Momoa Gets Honest About Aquaman's Future: 'It's Not Looking Too Good'

Jason Momoa Gets Honest About Aquaman's Future: 'It's Not Looking Too Good'

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'

'Wonka' Gets the Sweet Taste of Victory at Box Office

'Wonka' Gets the Sweet Taste of Victory at Box Office

Melissa Barrera Rejects Spyglass' Effort to Make Peace After Backlash for Firing Her From 'Scream 7'

Melissa Barrera Rejects Spyglass' Effort to Make Peace After Backlash for Firing Her From 'Scream 7'

Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical

Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical