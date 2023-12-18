Bond Actor George Lazenby Hailed as 'Fighter' After Hospitalized With Head Injury

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 84-year-old actor, who played 007 in 1969's 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has 'safely returned home' after he was admitted to hospital following a nasty fall at home.

AceShowbiz - Former James Bond George Lazenby has been hospitalized with a head injury following a nasty fall at home. The 84-year-old actor, who played 007 in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service", took a tumble at his home in the U.S. and was admitted to hospital to treat a wound to his head. He was later discharged to recover at a nursing home in California, but is now back at his home in Los Angeles.

A statement from his Anders Frejdh Management company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, explained, "I'm very happy to report our client George Lazenby has safely returned home. After an accidental fall at home in November leading to a head injury, he's rehabilitated well thanks to the great team at Beverly West Healthcare for which I, his family and friends are grateful for."

The statement added, "Not easy getting old but at 84, George has certainly demonstrated what a fighter he is. Love and only love."

The accident comes after a year after the veteran movie star issued an apology after he was removed from a live show following complaints about his on-stage stories. Lazenby insisted it was not his "intention" to upset people with his anecdotes from the height of his fame while appearing at "The Music of James Bond" in Perth, Australia in September 2022.

In a statement shared on social media, he explained, "I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people. It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times, for example in the documentary 'BECOMING BOND', were taken that way. I personally have friends within my close circle who are gay and I would never wish to offend anyone. Having been surrounded by strong women all my life, I have always admired and respected women and their wishes. I figure my real achievements in my life are my kids: when my daughter Melanie recently got married, I was so proud. As I am of my other kids, Jennifer - who has made me a great granddad. My younger kids are doing well: George Jnr and my twins, Samuel and Kaitlin. Now in my 80s, family and friends are naturally what's most important to me."

This came came after Concertworks dropped Lazenby from the tour's dates in Melbourne citing "unacceptable" remarks made on stage in Perth. No recording of the incident was released but attendees reported what went on in the theatre, according to interviews on local radio stations.

An audience member said, "He spent all of the interview just talking basically about his sexual conquests, he swore, he certainly wasn't talking about his Bond movies, he downplayed the Queen, a day after she died. He named women he had slept with, and there were children in the audience, and a lot families who had brought their kids probably to their first classical music concert."

