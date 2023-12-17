 

Sharon Osbourne Insists There Is 'No Shame' in Getting Plastic Surgery

While defending her decision to go under the knife to maintain youthful look, 71-year-old Sharon is unlikely to have any more surgery because of her age.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne won't be having any more surgery. The TV personality has had several face lifts and more recently has hit the headlines after losing too much weight after having the celebrity injection Ozempic.

However, at 71, the talk show star - who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 75, with whom she has three children - says she shouldn't really be going under the knife.

On her openness about her procedures over the years, she told Woman magazine, "I have [been] and I don't get why you wouldn't be. There's no shame in it, so why are people embarrassed? If there's something on your face or body that you don't like and you're in a position to change it, change it. If you're unhappy and it will make you feel happier, do it."

Asked if she's planning to have more work done, she replied, "It's difficult because I don't know what's going to drop in the next four or five years. I'm at an age where I shouldn't really have any more surgery, so I don't think so."

Sharon took Ozempic despite not being overweight. She said, "I started using it in November last year. It's advertised on TV in the US and promises 15lb weight loss, so doctors started prescribing it to their overweight patients. I was 142lb [10st 2lb] when I started using it."

The "Osbournes" star - who dropped to a worrying 6 stone 13lb and had to put some weight back on - believes there are many stars who have taken Ozempic but not admitted to it. She went on, "I've always been anything up to 40 or 50lb overweight."

"I'd lose it and then put it back on within two months and the going back and forth was frustrating. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous. The nausea went away, but once you're on it you don't feel hungry and you don't eat. It's not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel. So many people have gone on Ozempic for weight loss but I think I am the only person who has been honest about it."

