Michael Jackson's 'Stolen' Music Recordings Blocked From Auction by His Estate

The master tapes which were initially planned to go under the hammer have been branded 'unquestionably stolen' items by his estate in a letter to block the sale.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michael Jackson's estate have successfully blocked the sales of some "extremely rare" unreleased recordings. Last month, Gotta Have Rock and Roll revealed plans to auction off over two dozen master tapes supposedly recorded by the late "Thriller" singer - who did in June 2009 - at New York Studio The Hit Factory in 1994 - and expected to fetch up to $4,000 for each tape, but lawyers acting on behalf of the estate threatened to sue, arguing the recordings were "unquestionably stolen."

Obtained by Billboard, a letter written by attorney Jonathan Steinsapir on November 29 demanded the company "cease and desist from any and all efforts to further auction these tape," but also immediately return the recordings.

The letter continued, "Neither Michael Jackson nor his record company, Sony Music Entertainment, ever sold or gave away master tapes from his recording sessions at The Hit Factory (or anywhere else). These tapes were unquestionably stolen or otherwise taken without authorization. Accordingly, they are the property of the Jackson Estate."

But the letter was apparently unsuccessful and so this week, attorney Alex Spiro, sent an email to the auction house's lawyer, in which they noted the company had already informed the estate that they "will not comply with these demands."

They wrote, "We write to notify you that we intend to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction tomorrow (December 13) in New York Supreme Court. Please feel free to contact me should you have any questions."

By Wednesday, December 13, the tapes had been removed from sale, though Gotta Have Rock and Roll are still selling a number of other items associated with the 'Bad' singer, including a "Circa 1984 Owned + Worn Red Military Style Jacket" which they estimate will sell for over $10,000.

The tapes had been noted as being "artifact ONLY with no copyright" with reproduction "STRICTLY prohibited" and had titles including "Oh Love", "New Jelly", and "Doing What My Heart".

