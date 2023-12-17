Calum Scott Calls Off 'Depressing' Christmas Song

Instagram Music

The 'Dancing On My Own' singer has decided to cancel a new song he originally written for the approaching festive season because he feels it's too gloomy for the jolly holiday.

AceShowbiz - Calum Scott scrapped a planned Christmas single because it was too depressing. The 35-year-old singer may be famous for his emotional music but he admitted the festive track he penned to release this month was a bit much - though he hasn't ruled out bringing it out next December instead.

"I've written one, though I think it might be too sad for a Christmas. Maybe December 2024," he told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

The "Dancing On My Own" hitmaker has had a "mega year" and is looking forward to celebrating over the festive season. He said, "I might be playing in Dubai with Lost Frequencies for New Year's Eve. Otherwise it's family and friends in Yorkshire to celebrate a mega year."

One of the highlights of Calum's year was performing for King Charles with Take That at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, and he recently admitted he "bawled [his] eyes out" as soon as he came off stage.

He told The Sun in July, "I've got to admit, as soon as I came off stage, I bawled my eyes out. I think it was just because it was very emotional, I couldn't believe I was there. It was Take That and the King, it was a lot. When that emotional energy disappeared, I FaceTimed my mum and was crying make-up down my face. I was a hot mess."

The former "Britain's Got Talent" star joined the trio to perform an updated dance version of their track "Greatest Day" with DJ Robin Schulz and was thankful he didn't fall over during the performance in front of the Royal Family.

He went on, "It was mad. One of the maddest experiences I think I've been on in this career. Everything went to plan but I did worry I'd fall over because there was a big distance between where I came on stage and Gary, and I had to get a bit of a jog on. Luckily my shoes were grippy and I stood my ground."

