 

Meek Mill Can't Explain Why He Broke Down in Tears During Pennsylvania Probation Bill Signing

Meek joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in signing the bill inside Philly's National Constitution Center and the bill itself reduces the chances for those on probation to be sent back to prison for minor offenses.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has made media headlines after breaking down in tears during the signing of a probation reform bill in Pennsylvania. Though he said he didn't know why he got so emotional, the "Expensive Pain" artist admitted that he needed the cry.

"I don't know how I cried on the news I ain't even cry in my cell!" the 36-year-old emcee, born Robert Rihmeek William, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I needed that!"

The post arrived after Meek joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in signing the bill inside Philly's National Constitution Center. The bill reduces the chances for those on probation to be sent back to prison for minor offenses.

At the event, Meek gave a speech about the probation reform bill and revealed he was breaking the law by taking his kid to school in New Jersey while on probation. "I don't want to get emotional because it's a lot," he began while wiping tears from his eyes.

"You don't have to clap 'cause I'm at a point in my life like we all grew up in the streets, and we try to be better, but they labeled us felons and sent us back to jail," the rapper added. "I had to fight against that the whole time to gain my respect and be who I am today, and I'm proud of that."

Meek himself represented REFORM Alliance at the Thursday, December 14 signing alongside Michael Rubin. The non-profit organization, which also co-founded by Jay-Z, began as a response to his re-imprisonment in November 2017 for a probation violation and he's since become a spokesperson for prison and criminal justice reform.

