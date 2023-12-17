Kanye West and Kid Cudi Squash Beef as They Share a Hug at 'Vultures' Event in Las Vegas

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Ye and Cudi's beef started after the former announced that Cudi wouldn't be on his latest album "Donda 2" because "he's friends" with [c=Pete Davidson], who dated his ex-wife Kim Kardashian at the time

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Kid Cudi are seemingly on good terms now. The "Donda" artist and the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper appeared to have ended their feud as they were spotted sharing a hug at Ye's "Vultures" event in Las Vegas.



Ye and Cudi's beef started after the former announced that Cudi wouldn't be on his latest album "Donda 2" because "he's friends" with Pete Davidson, who dated his ex-wife Kim Kardashian at the time. Cudi himself was unfazed by the removal as he clapped back at the Yeezy designer, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha."

"Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother," Cudi added. He then elaborated further on X (formerly Twitter), "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."

However, Ye seemingly regretted his action as he tried to make amends a few days later. Making use of Instagram on February 16, Ye shared Cudi's note which read, "God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane."

"I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I'm with you and I love you," the message added. Alongside the snap, the G.O.O.D Music founder wrote, "Love you family," while tagging his frequent collaborator.

