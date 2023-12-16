 

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to Conclude in 2024 After 12 Seasons

HBO
TV

Starring Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself, the longest running scripted comedy on HBO will officially come to an end next year, after airing 12 seasons.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is set to end in 2024. The hit comedy series, which stars Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself, will officially come to an end next year, after 12 seasons.

Larry said in a statement, "As 'Curb' comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be - the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character."

"And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders," the 76-year-old actor added.

The award-winning show is actually HBO's longest running scripted comedy series. Casey Bloys, the content chairman of HBO and Max, has described the show as "ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic." He added, "Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

Meanwhile, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry's long-time friend and collaborator. suggested earlier this year that the comedian could be involved in the potential return of 'Seinfeld', the hit sitcom that made them both famous. Jerry, 69, revealed that they had both been "thinking about" the divisive ending to the long-running TV show.

Jerry said during an event in Boston, "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you'll see, we'll see."

