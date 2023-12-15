 

Victoria Beckham 'Can't Remember' the Last Time She Had Fight With Husband David

The Spice Girls alum insists it's been a long time since she and her spouse David Beckham had a fight as the couple are entering their 25th wedding anniversary next year.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham says she and husband David Beckham haven't "fought" in a long time. The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer was quizzed in an interview with Allure magazine what "the last thing" she and the retired footballer "fought about" was - and insisted she can't remember the last time they rowed.

"Me and David? The last thing we fought about? I might have to come back to you on that because I can't remember the last time we fought," she responded in the December cover issue.

Elsewhere in the interview, Posh Spice - who has Brooklyn Beckham, 24, Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 18, and 12-year-old Harper, with the former England Captain - talks about how being bullied as a child prepared her for being catapulted to fame and facing attention and scrutiny.

She said, "It gave me a tough skin for what was to come next. I never really talk about it because we had this British tabloid culture. It can be … challenging, shall we say. There were times I felt too self-conscious to sit on the beach with my children because of the attention and the paparazzi."

In David Beckham's Netflix documentary "Beckham", Victoria, 49, admitted the "hardest" period of her marriage was when Rebecca Loos claimed to have had an affair with her spouse because the couple no longer felt "connected."

Victoria and David, 48, have been married since 1999 but the singer admitted their union hit the rocks after her other half moved to Real Madrid and they were hit by a wave of scrutiny as a result of his PA's allegations, which David has repeatedly denied.

The footage was shown of newspaper headlines featuring Rebecca's claims, and director Fisher Stevens asked the retired sportsman how he dealt with the "multiple tabloid stories." He replied, "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

The filmmaker then asked Victoria if it was the hardest time in her marriage and she admitted, "100 per cent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest."

"You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel that we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

