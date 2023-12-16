 

Busta Rhymes Worried AI Is Being Used by Govenment to 'Play God'

Busta Rhymes Worried AI Is Being Used by Govenment to 'Play God'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Break Ya Neck' rapper has weighed in on artificial intelligence, admitting he's worried about 'anything that the government and powers that be can create to try to play God.'

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Busta Rhymes opens up about his "significant concern" about the unchecked power of AI. The 12-time Grammy award-winning rapper, 51, admits any technology that is controlled by powers that be worries him.

"Anything that the government and powers that be can create to try to play God is a significant concern to me. I just think that when you play with anything that replaces the mind, the body and the soul, and to the point where it actually devalues it, well, that is serious," he told the Guardian in a question and answer session with fans.

He added about his belief phones are taking human souls, "They gave us these devices and if you speak a certain way, the phone stores all the data and then it is thinking for you. Then when you are texting somebody, well, words pop up the way you spell it, so you ain't gotta type it anymore!"

"The phone is taking your soul from you. The way you think. It is becoming you. That is some real weird (stuff) when you think about it, right? When the AI gets to a place of evolution and they feel like, '(To hell with) the humans!' That is some (stuff) where I don't know what the solution is. With AI, we're (messing) around with something real dangerous."

  Editors' Pick

Busta, real name Trevor George Smith Jr., also spoke about how he once told David Bowie how he thought his interracial relationship with his model wife Iman was "beautiful."

He added, "I spent time in England when I was a little boy, staying in places like Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool. Wham!, Culture Club, David Bowie - all that was popping."

"In the summer holidays, my mother would always send me off (from New York) for a month to stay with our family overseas, and we had a lot of family who emigrated from Jamaica to England. It was also so I would stay out of mischief in Brooklyn."

"In England, that was the first time I saw an interracial relationship in public. So, when I was with Bowie on the tour, I told him it was great to see a beautiful black interracial relationship with the incredible Iman."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Victoria Beckham 'Can't Remember' the Last Time She Had Fight With Husband David

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Still Believes in Marriage, Looks for Forever Partner
Related Posts
Busta Rhymes Reveals 'Wake Up Calls' That Inspired Him to Lose Weight

Busta Rhymes Reveals 'Wake Up Calls' That Inspired Him to Lose Weight

Busta Rhymes 'Didn't Like the Responsibility of Making a Full Song'

Busta Rhymes 'Didn't Like the Responsibility of Making a Full Song'

BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes Tearfully Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes Tearfully Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

Busta Rhymes' Fan Speaks Out After Rapper Throws Drink at Her for Touching His Butt

Busta Rhymes' Fan Speaks Out After Rapper Throws Drink at Her for Touching His Butt

Latest News
Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce
  • Dec 16, 2023

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Heidi Montag Takes a Dig at Celebrities Using Drug for Instant Weight Loss
  • Dec 16, 2023

Heidi Montag Takes a Dig at Celebrities Using Drug for Instant Weight Loss

2 Chainz, Saweetie and Lil Baby in 'BMF' Season 3
  • Dec 16, 2023

2 Chainz, Saweetie and Lil Baby in 'BMF' Season 3

Busta Rhymes Worried AI Is Being Used by Govenment to 'Play God'
  • Dec 16, 2023

Busta Rhymes Worried AI Is Being Used by Govenment to 'Play God'

Ice Cube Had to Constantly Watch His Back After Releasing Anti-Police Song in 1980s
  • Dec 16, 2023

Ice Cube Had to Constantly Watch His Back After Releasing Anti-Police Song in 1980s

Willie Nelson Believes Humans Will Be Revived After Death
  • Dec 16, 2023

Willie Nelson Believes Humans Will Be Revived After Death

Most Read
Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation