 

Zach Braff Still Turns to Florence Pugh for Fashion Advice Despite Split

Zach Braff Still Turns to Florence Pugh for Fashion Advice Despite Split
The former 'Scrubs' actor insists he and former girlfriend still very much support each other as he dishes on how they show their 'love' despite their separation.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zach Braff and Florence Pugh still have love for "each other a lot." The former couple had dated for three years before going their separate ways in summer 2022 but they have stayed close friends and the 48-year-old actor even lets his ex-girlfriend "approve" his outfits still.

"Well, we love each other. We love each other and we're friends, and I was on the Today show this morning, and she said she wanted to see pictures of what my outfit was to give approvals, so we love each other a lot," Zach said on "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM.

Zach went on to praise the 27-year-old star's "extraordinary" talent and admitted he felt "so lucky" that she agreed to star in his movie "A Good Person", which he wrote and directed.

  Editors' Pick

He added, "Listen, I think it's pretty clear across the world that I'm not biased when I say that she is one of the finest actresses working today and I think anyone who gives watching 'A Good Person' a chance will see that she's just extraordinary. I just feel so lucky that I got to have her be my leading lady."

Florence confirmed her split from Zach last August and revealed she still felt emotional about it. She told Harper's Bazaar magazine, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on."

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

But the "Don't Worry Darling" star admitted she had still had a great time working on "A Good Person". She added, "The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favourite experiences. It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do."

