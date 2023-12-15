 

Madonna Enlists Boyfriend Josh Popper for Steamy Act at Brooklyn Concert

Kicking off the North American leg of her 'Celebration Tour' at the Barclays Center, the 'Like a Prayer' songstress is slammed for starting the NYC show super late.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna and Josh Popper remain strong. After dating the boxer since March this year, the Queen of Pop brought her boyfriend onstage during her performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, December 13.

Madge enlisted his toy boy for a raunchy act where the couple played judges. They sat on chairs and held up score cards as dancers performed sexy ballroom moves in front of them. The two could be seen fanning the performers with the score cards.

At one point, they were seen getting a lap dance from the sexy male dancers. They were also swaying back and forth and letting their bodies groove to the music. Not shy to show some PDA, the singer kissed her beau onstage as she pressed her face on the boxer's cheek.

The Wednesday show marked the kickoff of Madonna's North American leg of her "Celebration Tour". While it was a highly-anticipated one, the "Frozen" songstress enraged some fans after starting the gig three hours late.

  Editors' Pick

It was supposed to start at 8:30 P.M., but the "Material Girl" hitmaker did not take the stage until 11 P.M. "I don't give a f**k if you're Madonna," a disgruntled fan tweeted. "If you're 3 hours late, you're just f**king rude."

Another wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Concert supposed to start at 8:30. Madonna started at 11pm. Whole arena chanting bulls**t at her lateness. Great show but went way too late," adding that DJ Honey Dijon opened the show with "boring house music."

"2:30 hours late. I WANT A REFUND NOW," a third demanded. Another devotee remarked, "I love Madonna but it's really f**ked up how she's literally like 2 hours late for her FIRST show in the us."

A source close to Madge tells Page Six that there were some tech issues during sound check that prompted her to be just one hour late, as Honey Dijon was scheduled to start at 8:30 P.M. Madonna eventually hit the stage around 10:45 P.M. and gave a full show.

