Justin Timberlake Brings NSYNC on Stage at His Concert, Debut Their New Song 'Paradise'

The 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker has delighted his fans with his NSYNC reunion in Los Angeles as they debuted 'Paradise', their first song together in years.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - NSYNC fans rejoiced on Wednesday night, March 13 as the iconic boy band reunited for a surprise performance at Justin Timberlake's "One Night Only" show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The crowd erupted in screams as the venue's curtains parted to reveal J.C. Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone, marking the group's first live performance together since 2013.

The reunited band thrilled the audience with their signature hits, "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me". But the surprises didn't end there. In a TikTok clip, the former heartthrobs debuted their brand-new song, "Paradise". Timberlake teased the track, saying, "There is a song by NSYNC," with Kirkpatrick quipping, "A brand new song."

"Paradise" marks the band's first collaboration on new music since 2002's "Girlfriend" remix. The track is featured on Timberlake's upcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was", out on March 15.

Following the performance, Timberlake thanked the group, expressing his love and affection for them. The reunion comes nearly three decades after NSYNC's formation in 1995. During their heyday, the boy band earned nine Top 10 hits on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart and eight Grammy nominations.

Speculation about a potential reunion had swirled since NSYNC's brief appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where they presented the Best Pop Video Award to Taylor Swift. They had also previously collaborated on "Better Place" for the "Trolls" franchise in 2023.

Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" begins on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. While it remains unclear if NSYNC will join him for any shows, their reunion at The Wiltern ignited hope among fans for future collaborations. The band's legacy continues to resonate, leaving an enduring mark on the pop music world.

