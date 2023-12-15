'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Instagram Celebrity

In a newly resurfaced clip, the Ava Coleman depicter on the award-winning series can be seen joking about her son's genitals on Netflix's comedy series called 'The Standups'.

AceShowbiz - "Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James was under fire after her joke involving her son resurfaced online. In a newly resurfaced clip, the actress could be seen joking about her son's genitals on Netflix's comedy series called "The Standups".

On the comedy special, Janelle told the crowd that she was shocked to see how much her son's penis had grown since he was child. "My youngest son got a d**k now," she said with a smile on her face. "I didn't know he had a d**k! … They say you blink and you miss it - and it's true."

The "Central Park" alum went on recounting, "I was sitting on the edge of my bed and he ran by from the bathroom - I guess he forgot his towel - And I was like, 'What the f**k was that?' Like, it blew my mind. That's a d**k!"

Janelle continued, "That's a d**k that needs a job. Can't be walking around with all that d**k and no income. That's disrespectful." While she didn't reveal the age of her son, the actress recalled when her son "used to have a pee-pee." She explained, "You change the diaper, you play rhythm guitar on the pee-pee. That's the best part about having a baby boy!"

The Ava Coleman depicter on "Abbott Elementary" has two sons. During her interview with Variety, she revealed that one of her sons is in his early 20s. However, she didn't disclose the age of her other son.

Internet users didn't hesitate to put Janelle on blast after catching wind of the joke as some of them accused the star of "sexualizing her son & describing molestation." One X user said, "And of course she's in the proximity of kids as a principal on Abbott Elementary. She gotsta go. … Like hello?! S**k."

"Janelle James … really thought it was cool to get up on that stage and joke and talk about her son's genitalia.She is trifling and weird as hell," one other slammed. Another critic said, "Such thoughts should've never become publishable material. And moreover, as a boy mom, I was clutching pearls at what she said was the best part about having boys. Girl, WHET?!" One person even labeled Janelle a "pedophile."

Some others, meanwhile, defended James. "Janelle James is being dragged for a joke 2yrs ago, but NOTHING else in the special," one noted. Another supporter added, "Do I think that Janelle James joke was distasteful, yes. Do I think she's a child predator, no."

