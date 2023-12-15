 

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke
Instagram
Celebrity

In a newly resurfaced clip, the Ava Coleman depicter on the award-winning series can be seen joking about her son's genitals on Netflix's comedy series called 'The Standups'.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James was under fire after her joke involving her son resurfaced online. In a newly resurfaced clip, the actress could be seen joking about her son's genitals on Netflix's comedy series called "The Standups".

On the comedy special, Janelle told the crowd that she was shocked to see how much her son's penis had grown since he was child. "My youngest son got a d**k now," she said with a smile on her face. "I didn't know he had a d**k! … They say you blink and you miss it - and it's true."

The "Central Park" alum went on recounting, "I was sitting on the edge of my bed and he ran by from the bathroom - I guess he forgot his towel - And I was like, 'What the f**k was that?' Like, it blew my mind. That's a d**k!"

Janelle continued, "That's a d**k that needs a job. Can't be walking around with all that d**k and no income. That's disrespectful." While she didn't reveal the age of her son, the actress recalled when her son "used to have a pee-pee." She explained, "You change the diaper, you play rhythm guitar on the pee-pee. That's the best part about having a baby boy!"

  Editors' Pick

The Ava Coleman depicter on "Abbott Elementary" has two sons. During her interview with Variety, she revealed that one of her sons is in his early 20s. However, she didn't disclose the age of her other son.

Internet users didn't hesitate to put Janelle on blast after catching wind of the joke as some of them accused the star of "sexualizing her son & describing molestation." One X user said, "And of course she's in the proximity of kids as a principal on Abbott Elementary. She gotsta go. … Like hello?! S**k."

"Janelle James … really thought it was cool to get up on that stage and joke and talk about her son's genitalia.She is trifling and weird as hell," one other slammed. Another critic said, "Such thoughts should've never become publishable material. And moreover, as a boy mom, I was clutching pearls at what she said was the best part about having boys. Girl, WHET?!" One person even labeled Janelle a "pedophile."

Some others, meanwhile, defended James. "Janelle James is being dragged for a joke 2yrs ago, but NOTHING else in the special," one noted. Another supporter added, "Do I think that Janelle James joke was distasteful, yes. Do I think she's a child predator, no."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album

Justin Timberlake Stresses No Shade With 'Cry Me a River' Performance After Britney Spears Drama
Related Posts
Janelle James Fears Revealing Her Age Will Limit Her Career Options

Janelle James Fears Revealing Her Age Will Limit Her Career Options

Latest News
Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer
  • Dec 15, 2023

Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Make Out During Date Night Smoke Break
  • Dec 15, 2023

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Make Out During Date Night Smoke Break

Justin Timberlake Stresses No Shade With 'Cry Me a River' Performance After Britney Spears Drama
  • Dec 15, 2023

Justin Timberlake Stresses No Shade With 'Cry Me a River' Performance After Britney Spears Drama

Meg Bellamy Shares Her Expectation After Playing Kate Middleton on 'The Crown'
  • Dec 15, 2023

Meg Bellamy Shares Her Expectation After Playing Kate Middleton on 'The Crown'

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke
  • Dec 15, 2023

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album
  • Dec 15, 2023

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album

Most Read
Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Mama June Gets Custody of Late Anna Cardwell's Kid Amid Mental Struggles After Daughter's Death

Mama June Gets Custody of Late Anna Cardwell's Kid Amid Mental Struggles After Daughter's Death

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW

Kodak Black Vows to Work on Himself After Drug Possession Arrest

Kodak Black Vows to Work on Himself After Drug Possession Arrest

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split