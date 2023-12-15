 

Katie Price Dishes on 'Expensive' Christmas Gift From Daughter

The former glamour model has received an 'expensive' Christmas present with a 'sassy' message from her youngest daughter for the upcoming festive holiday.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katie Price got a bracelet from her youngest daughter engraved with a swear word. The 45-year-old ex-glamour model - who shares Harvey, 21, with footballer Dwight York; Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with ex-husband Peter Andre; as well as Jett, 10, and nine-year-old Bunny with Kieran Hayler - divulged that her eldest daughter has bought her an "expensive" piece of jewellery for Christmas this year but was previously given a bracelet from her youngest that came with a message of encouragement.

"I want the presents! Princess said she's got me one present this year and it was an expensive one. She asked what I wanted and I said I wanted something I could keep, that I can wear," she said on "The Katie Price Show" podcast.

"I have a bracelet from mum, Bunny bought me another one - I shouldn't say what's inside but I will. She's sassy. So, inside this bracelet she got me - it's only a cheap old one but it's the thought - inside it says 'Keep f****** going!' She's nine! I found that...'keep f****** going!' "

The Page 3 legend went on to recall that when she was younger, her Christmas mornings would be spent trying to get her own parents out of bed and now history has repeated itself as her own kids try to make her get up so they can open presents.

She said, "Christmas day, it was usually me trying to get mum and [stepdad] Paul up, 'Come on, get up, I wanna open the presents!' And they'd be like 'No, I want a cup of tea, I want all of this first'. The roles have reversed. Now, the kids are trying to get me out of bed but I won't let them open any presents."

"Normally, the night before, I'll put all their piles around in circle. So then we have [cups of] tea, and I'm like 'Right, we open one each going round in a circle so we can see what we've all got.' "

"Tradition to me is, in the morning, you put the telly on, 'The Snowman' on and all of that. And open the presents in the circle when they're all excited and want to just rip everything off. So, yeah, that's the morning - with a bit of cooked breakfast!"

