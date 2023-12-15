 

George Clooney Hints at 'Ocean's Thirteen' Sequel

Warner Bros. Pictures
The 'Monuments Men' actor reignites hope for a new 'Ocean's' movie after saying that there is 'actually a great script' for another installment in the heist franchise.

AceShowbiz - George Clooney has teased that an "Ocean's" sequel could be on the way. The 62-year-old star starred as Danny Ocean in the heist trilogy and teased that another picture could be in the pipeline as he possesses a "great script."

"We have a really good script for another 'Ocean's' now, so we could end up doing another one. It's actually a great script." George - who led a star-studded ensemble cast that also featured Brad Pitt and Matt Damon - told Uproxx.

Asked if the new movie would be titled "Ocean's Fourteen", Clooney replied, "Well... I don't want to call it that... I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going in Style.' "

The "Ocean's" franchise is already expanding with a prequel film that features "Barbie" stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Danny Ocean's parents - a move that has been given the seal of approval by "The Boys in the Boat" director.

George said, "Yeah! Margot Robbie is my mother? I've always thought that. Ryan Gosling is my father. Now, when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly."

Producer Josey McNamara previously insisted that Margot and Ryan will "do right by" the franchise - which originated from the 1960 Rat Pack flick "Ocean's 11" - and expressed his excitement at the duo sharing a screen again.

He told Games Radar, "They're wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing. I can't really say much, but I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready."

The "Ocean's" prequel has been in development since last year and director Jay Roach previously confirmed that it will be set in Monte Carlo in 1962 with the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix providing the backdrop.

