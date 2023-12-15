 

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift
New Line Cinema
Celebrity

The 'Twilight' actor has finally opened up about his failed relationship with the 'Cruel Summer' singer, saying she's indeed the one who broke things off years ago.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Lautner has finally said it was indeed Taylor Swift who called off their relationship. The "Twilight" star, 31, dated the pop megastar, 33, briefly in 2009 and provided some of the inspiration for her "Speak Now" album while he more recently starred in her music video for "I Can See You".

Although the pair lost contact and didn't speak "for a while," the "Home Team" actor says "rekindling" his friendship with the "Bad Blood" hitmaker - who is now dating 34-year-old NFL star Travis Kelce - this past year has been "one of the greatest moments" in his life.

Taylor's "Speak Now" song "Back to December" is about him and when asked what happened that month on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, he quipped, "You don't wanna know." Quizzed on whether the Grammy winner made the decision to split, he replied, "Yes, absolutely. I'm thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she did."

Taylor - who is married to nurse Tay Dome - continued, "I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way. We stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then."

  Editors' Pick

"But we then did fall out of touch and didn't talk for a while. But I've always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else. Honestly I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship. Above anything else that she is, she is just a wonderful human. And she's pretty great to have in your life."

Taylor shedding light on who broke things off comes after the movie star recently insisted marrying a superfan of his ex-girlfriend was the "perfect situation." Speaking on his and his spouse's "The Squeeze" podcast, he said, "I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it."

"We're just confident in our relationship. Tay is the coolest, chillest person ever. She also is a diehard fan of that person. And [Swift] is the sweetest human being on Earth, so it kind of was just a perfect situation."

Tay - who was wearing her Eras Tour T-shirt during the episode - gushed over the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker being the "nicest" person.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'

Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere
Related Posts
Taylor Lautner Gushes Over 'Sweetest' Ex Taylor Swift on Podcast With Wife Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner Gushes Over 'Sweetest' Ex Taylor Swift on Podcast With Wife Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner Brings Wife Taylor Dome to His Ex Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert in Kansas City

Taylor Lautner Brings Wife Taylor Dome to His Ex Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert in Kansas City

Taylor Lautner Urges Fans to Be Nice When Responding to Comments Saying He 'Did Not Age Well'

Taylor Lautner Urges Fans to Be Nice When Responding to Comments Saying He 'Did Not Age Well'

Taylor Lautner Apologetic After Joking About Taylor Swift and John Mayer

Taylor Lautner Apologetic After Joking About Taylor Swift and John Mayer

Latest News
Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere
  • Dec 15, 2023

Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift
  • Dec 15, 2023

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims
  • Dec 15, 2023

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'
  • Dec 15, 2023

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'

Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
  • Dec 15, 2023

Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards
  • Dec 15, 2023

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs

Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs